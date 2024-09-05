Did Matthew McConaughey Inspire Texas to Beat Michigan in 2005 Rose Bowl?
Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns alumnus. He could be more famous than any football player ever to don the uniform.
However, according to Colt McCoy, on The Pat McAfee Show, McConaughey could be the biggest cheerleader the University ever had.
McCoy told a story on the show where right before the team left for Southern California and the 2005 Rose Bowl against Michigan, the actor asked coach Mack Brown if he could talk to the team at the end of practice.
Brown agreed. McCoy said what happened next was pure magic. McCoy was a freshman on that team. He backed up superstar Vince Young, a big-time quarterback known for playing his best in big games.
McCoy said McConaughey was "mumbling," something incoherent. He then said he'd "had a dream, and I've got this song for you guys."
The actor then started humming and singing a few words of a lyric he made up. He shared it with the team to motivate the underdog Longhorns,
"Somebody don't think so, somebody knows so." the actor sang.
The team then joined in. According to McCoy, they sang the lyrics McCaugnaughey made up. In fact, they sang it all week. The actor must have known something as the Longhorns would go on to defeat the Wolverines 38-37 to win the Rose Bowl.
Young threw for 180 yards and a touchdown. He also had 21 carries as a rusher for 192 yards and four scores. He would be named the game's Most Valuable Player.