Skip to main content

Earl Thomas - Longhorns & NFL Legend - Wanted by Austin Police

An Austin judge has issued an arrest warrant for the former University of Texas standout.

AUSTIN - Earl Thomas' off-field issues derailed a career that nearly put him in a Dallas Cowboys uniform. And while he recently insisted he’s ready to return to the NFL, another off-field issue has just come to light.

An Austin judge has issued an arrest warrant for the former University of Texas standout after police said he violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children.

The charge is a third-degree felony.

These sort of issues have been problematic for the long-time NFL standout, who recently declared, “I’m ready (to return to the NFL). “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

Thomas, now 32, has not taken an NFL snap since the 2019 season, when the Cowboys joined the rest of the league in passing on signing him following his behavior-related release from the Baltimore Ravens.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17498536
Play
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Keyshawn Johnson suggests Urban Meyer should replace Steve Sarkisian

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, I discuss why Keyshawn Johnson is completely out of line for saying Urban Meyer should be the next coach of the Texas Longhorns football team.

By Jonathan Davis2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Zane Morehouse 3
Play
Baseball

Texas Hits the Road for Conference Series Against West Virginia

The Longhorns hit the road for the final time as they travel to take on the Mountaineers.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Shutterstock_12662452a
Play
Men's Basketball

Former Longhorns Guard Devin Askew Has Found His New Home

Askew entered the transfer portal after just one season at Texas

By Tomer Barazani3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Earl-Thomas-Falcons-Dan-Quinn
earl-thomas-jason-garrett
earl thomas blue ro
Earl Thomas

Thomas, a Texas native, was selected by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent nine years with the Seahawks, totaling 664 tackles, 67 passes defended, 28 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.

In the spring of 2018, the Cowboys failed in an attempt to trade for seven-time Pro Bowler by offering a second-round pick to Seattle.

His desire, as expressed to ESPN, represents a challenge.

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens signed Thomas to a four-year, $55 million contract but he played only one season with the team. The All-Pro safety played well enough - he had 49 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks - but the Ravens released Thomas in 2020 due to conduct detrimental to the team.

As we've suggested in this space before, it might be a mistake to think of Earl Thomas as a "football player'' - and better to think of him as an individual in turmoil.

USATSI_17498536
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Keyshawn Johnson suggests Urban Meyer should replace Steve Sarkisian

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, I discuss why Keyshawn Johnson is completely out of line for saying Urban Meyer should be the next coach of the Texas Longhorns football team.

By Jonathan Davis2 hours ago
Zane Morehouse 3
Baseball

Texas Hits the Road for Conference Series Against West Virginia

The Longhorns hit the road for the final time as they travel to take on the Mountaineers.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
Shutterstock_12662452a
Men's Basketball

Former Longhorns Guard Devin Askew Has Found His New Home

Askew entered the transfer portal after just one season at Texas

By Tomer Barazani3 hours ago
USATSI_16158969
News

Four Former Longhorns Tip Off WNBA Season

Ariel Atkins, Charli Collier among former Texas players ready to play their first games of the 2022 season

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Jalen, Arch
Recruiting

Top In-State WR Jalen Hale Has Texas In Top 6

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff22 hours ago
alex commit
Men's Basketball

Texas Hoops Lands Commitment From 2022 In-State Forward Alex Anamekwe

The Longhorns got some much-needed front court help with a commitment from Anamekwe Thursday

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
Sark
News

Sark Focused on Big 12 But 'Not Naive' That Longhorns Need Growth Before SEC

"Ultimately, we got to start winning some more games. I'm not naive to that," Sarkisian said amidst Tuesday's meeting with Big 12 coaches

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
bijan-isu1
Football

LOOK: Texas Star RB Bijan Robinson Flexes NIL Deal with Lamborghini

Robinson already has a load of NIL deals, but his most recent might be the best of them all

By Zach DimmittMay 5, 2022