Ex-Longhorn Ryan Crouser Wins Olympic Gold

Former Longhorn Ryan Crouser wins gold in Tokyo Olympics; dedicates medal to his grandfather

On Thursday, former Longhorn Ryan Crouser threw for over 23.3 meters, breaking the Olympic shot put record and earning himself a gold medal. Crouser was the first member of the U.S. men’s track and field team to win a gold medal in Tokyo.

This isn’t Crouser’s first Olympic milestone; he also earned a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. However, this accomplishment was particularly meaningful to him after his grandfather’s recent passing.

Here's what Crouser said to NBC after the emotional win:

“A special moment for me. It’s been a little bit of a rough couple of weeks. My grandpa passed away. He was the one that got me into throwing. This was my first meet without him. I wrote that note for him. It was special to throw one for him.”

READ MORE: Top Safety Prospect Bryce Anderson Spurns Longhorns For Texas A&M

READ MORE: Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas VS Kansas

The note Crouser spoke about read “Grandpa, WE DID IT, 2020 Olympic Champion!”

The silver medal went to Crouser’s teammate Joe Kovacs, and the bronze medal went to Tom Walsh of New Zealand.

CONTINUE READING: Switzer Reveals SEC Prediction for Longhorns and Sooners

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.