Expansion Imminent? Four To Apply To Big 12 After Longhorns Exit

Four Group of Five teams are set to apply for membership to the Big 12 following the exits of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC

The Big 12 is about to get bigger.

Following the exits of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC, the Big 12 conference was sent into panic mode, with no clear path for a future remaining in front of them.

Now, a solution may have presented itself, with four programs planning to apply for admittance into the conference within the next week, according to a report from Sports Illustrated reporters Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger.

Those programs -- BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and Central Florida -- are expected to be unanimously voted in by September 10 by the eight remaining Big 12 teams.

According to Forder and Dellengers sources, The plan would be for those teams to enter the Big 12 by the 2023 season, potentially matching them up to compete against Texas and Oklahoma, who are not scheduled to leave for the SEC until 2025.

That said, the wide standing belief is that the Longhorns and Sooners could be playing in the SEC by the 2022 season, providing they each pay their $80 million exit fees from their individual grant of rights deals.

BYU would be coming to the Big 12 after spending the last decade as an independent program with no conference affiliation, while Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF will be making their way from the American Athletic Conference, which kicked off its inaugural season in 2013.

All four programs must now give notice and pay exit penalties in order to join the Big 12, with those penalties still to be determined.

Either way, the Big 12 is about to get bigger.

