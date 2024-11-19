Five-Star OU Commit Michael Fasusi Sets Texas Longhorns Visit
The Texas Longhorns lost the battle for five-star Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi to their arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners this past August, dealing a major blow to their plans for the 2025 class.
But now, it appears that they are back in the race.
According to Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman, Fasusi is set to make a visit to Austin for this weekend's matchup vs. the Kentucky Wildcat - his first visit back to the 40 Acres since his commitment to the Sooners.
“The race is tight right now. Going through the process, I could pick different schools at different times. There is so much to think about, so it is hard," Fasusi told On3. "Things are so close right now, to pick one school would be very difficult, but that is what I am going to work on the next month or so. I will continue to talk things over with my family, pray about it a lot, and work to make my decision next month.”
Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 310 pounds, Fasusi ranks as the No. 13 player in the nation, No. 2 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
His highest marks come from ESPN and Rivals.com, which has him ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 9 overall player.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Kentucky Wildcats Coach Praises Texas Longhorns: 'No Weaknesses'
MORE: Where Do Texas Longhorns Rank in Latest AP Poll?
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Shares Injury Update on Three Players
MORE: Kick Off Time Announced For Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies