Reports: Former FCS Coach A "Strong Candidate" To Join Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have reportedly found their next linebacker coach, in a former FCS head coach
Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian's search for the final spot on his coaching staff may have come to an end on Friday evening, as multiple reports surfaced that the school had hired former Montana State head coach Jeff Choate as its linebackers coach.

The report comes less than 24 hours after the school had allegedly been in talks with former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. Those reports were later debunked by Sarkisian himself on Friday morning. 

Choate has previous experience with new Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who coached defensive line under in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Choate also coached special teams for the Huskies that season. 

At Montana State, Choate led a very successful turnaround of the program, guiding the Bobcats to a 28-22 record over four seasons, including a 19-9 record and two consecutive playoff appearances in his final two seasons. 

In his final year with the Bobcats, Choate's team finished as the fourth-ranked FCS team in the nation, following a semi-final loss to the eventual national champion North Dakota State Bison. 

Choate also has a plethora of division one experience outside of Washington, including stops at Florida, where he coached linebackers, UTEP, where he was defensive coordinator, as well as Washington State and Boise State, where he coached linebackers at each.

Choate was also a candidate for the Boise State head coaching position, that ultimately went to former Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos.

