Former Longhorns Kicker Cameron Dicker Signs Huge Extension With Chargers

Cameron Dicker signed a four-year $22.004 million extension on Friday to make him one of the highest-paid kickers in the league. He will be with the team through the 2028 season.

Dec 31, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) reacts after kicking a field goal with punter JK Scott (16) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) reacts after kicking a field goal with punter JK Scott (16) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday afternoon that Cameron Dicker signed a $22.004 million extension which will keep him with the organization through the 2028 campaign.

Dicker is now among the top five highest-paid kickers in the National Football League. His deal does not surpass the four-year $25.6 million extension signed by Harrison Butker with the Kansas CIty Chiefs.

Dicker will make more money than Cincinnati's Evan McPherson who just signed an extension in the last week. He is also ahead of New York Giants placekicker Graham Gano.

Cameron Dicker, Texas Longhorn
Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns place kicker Cameron Dicker (17) before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dicker has a guaranteed sum of $12.5 million.

The former Longhorn is entering his third NFL season. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles for one game in 2022, before the Chargers scooped him up after Dustin Hopkins went down with an injury. When healed, Hopkins was traded to Cleveland.

Dicker is 52 of 55 in his career and has a long of 55 yards. Over the last two seasons, Dicker has converted 50 of 53 attempts, including perfect marks from 20-39 yards (28 for 28 combined), just one miss from 40-49 yards (15 for 16), and a 7-of-10 line from 50-plus yards out. He's also a perfect 59 for 59 on extra points, providing the Chargers with reliability at a position that is often fickle in the NFL.

Dicker deserved the extension as he has won many games for the Chargers. The Chargers will begin year one of head coach Jim Harbaugh's era on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

