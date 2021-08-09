Former Texas DE Charles Omenihu Heating Up At Right Moment With Texans

The former Texas Longhorn is finding his rhythm at Texans training camp

Scheme fit is just as important as a player's draft location. For former Texas defensive end Charles Omenihu, it might be the reason his production doubles in 2021.

Two weeks into practice, few have benefitted like the third-year defender in the new 4-3 scheme with the Houston Texans. New defensive coordinator Lovie Smith called Omenihu a "versatile" piece that can maneuver both inside and off the edge.

For now, Omenihu's only concern is about bettering his skills for the new campaign. He'll be asked to step up more with the departure of three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

READ MORE: DeMarvion Overshown Is A Jack-Of-All-Trades For Texas

“I just kind of want to keep that momentum going,” said Omenihu said Saturday. “It’s a new defense, new guys. I think as a defensive line, we want to just kind of go out in the first game and just kind of prove a point. It’s a whole bunch of new guys like I said, so everybody’s got a chip on their shoulder.”

The 23-year-old is now one of the veterans of the Texans' defense. This offseason, the general manager added 52 total new players via the draft and free agency — 21 of which were on the defensive side of the ball. Of the 21 names, two are rookies and 18 signed one-year prove-it deals to join the franchise.

Of the 40 total defensive names, 22 are in the final year of their current contract. Omeheniu is one of eight players that could receive an extension before he hits his final year in 2022.

Every play can make someone stand out to the coaching staff. On Saturday, Omenihu and Justin Britt were heated after the defender knocked down Tyrod Taylor during the team's scrimmage.

READ MORE: Sark Plans To Expand Texas' Robinson Role For Run Game

Britt was right to defend his QB. Omenhieu showed why his pressure off the corner could be valuable when Week 1 rolls around and Trevor Lawrence is under center for Jacksonville.

“The competition here is high,” Omenihu said. “So that’s what they’ve been pushing and what we’ve been striving every day, competing and getting better with a group of guys that are very talented.”

Omenihu, who has recorded seven sacks, enters a pivotal year since being drafted in the fifth round back in 2019. So far, he's benefitting from working with his hand in the dirt.

As a starter for the Longhorns, he was at his best when working as a defensive end or more inside instead of a stand-up pass-rusher. In three seasons on the Forty Acres, Omenihu recorded 16.5 sacks and 30 tackles for losses.

“We see good competition," Smith said last week. "Omenihu, I've been asked about him a few times. We have a couple of guys that have position flexibility. He's one of them. You see him lining up for us, has a three-technique in more passing situations.

READ MORE: Longhorn Legend Kevin Durant Adds To Legacy With Another Olympic Gold

"We have a few guys with position flexibility that will help on game day. We'll let him go.”

Omenheiu was highly regarded coming out of Texas for his speed around the outside and ability to play off instincts. In Smith's formation, those traits are unraveling little by little.

The Texans' defense continues to cause pressure, leading to turnovers by the offense. The 6-5 defender is one of the more improved players, which could be a positive sign for Houston's front seven.

"Lovie's defense produced very well in the time that he was in the league," Omenihu said. "It's definitely something I look forward to continue to strive in."

CONTINUE READING: Both Texas QBs "Slinging the Rock" Early In Fall Camp

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.