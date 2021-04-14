Former Texas Tech Pledge Jaylon Tyson Officially Signs With Beard, Longhorns

New Texas Longhorns Coach Chris Beard landed the first official signature of his tenure on Wednesday, in former Texas Tech commit Jaylon Tyson

After securing a pair of top-tier transfers on Tuesday, Chris Beard has now landed his first signature for the program, in former Texas Tech Pledge Jaylon Tyson, who officially signed his Athletic Scholarship Agreement with the school on Wednesday.

Tyson originally committed to Beard and the Longhorns last week, after de-committing from Texas Tech following the departure of the Coach to Austin.

"I want to thank Texas Tech University and Everyone in association with the men's basketball program for your support," Tyson said in the statement.

"It has always been my dream to play for coach Beard. When I started getting recruited by high major schools, Coach saw something in me that I didn't see in myself. With that being said... Hook'em."

Tyson, who attends John Paul II high school in Plano, Texas, is one of the top small forward prospects in not just the state of Texas, but in the entire nation.

In his senior season, Tyson led John Paul II in Plano to a 26-2 overall record and a trip to the state semifinals. He also earned first-team all-state and was named as district MVP, averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

In his junior season, Tyson averaged 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, leading the Cardinals to a 40-1 record and the school’s first-ever state championship.

Known for his size, athleticism, and skill with the basketball in his hands, Tyson is a big-bodied wing that can create his own shot, and score from anywhere on the floor.

Tyson also has ability as a passer and should thrive in Chris Beard's system with the Longhorns.

