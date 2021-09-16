Facing an Old Foe: How to Watch and Listen to Texas vs. Rice

The Texas Longhorns return home after a disappointing loss looking to get back on track against yet another old rival, the Rice Owls

Following a deflating loss to Arkansas last weekend, the Texas Longhorns will return to the friendly confines of Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to take yet another old foe, the Rice Owls.

The rivalry, which dates back to 1914, has for the most part been one-sided in the Longhorns' favor, with Texas leading the overall series 73-21-1. Texas is also 41-8-1 in Austin against the Owls, and has won 14 in a row and 43 of the last 45 matchups dating back to 1965.

The last time the two teams faced off was in 2019 when Texas cruised to a 48-13 win over the Owls behind a Sam Ehlinger led offense.

Rice will not be an opponent to take lightly for the Longhorns, however, as they actually led the same Arkansas team that dismantled Texas heading into the fourth quarter of their Week 1 matchup.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Rice Owls on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Rice

Current Records: Texas (1-1) vs. Rice (0-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 18 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium - Austin, TX

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network, FuboTV

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

Money Line: Arkansas +1200, Texas -3333

Spread: Rice +26, Texas -26

Over/Under: 56 – Over: (-105), Under: (+115)

