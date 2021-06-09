How To Watch: Game 1 of Texas Longhorns Baseball Super Regional Matchup VS South Florida

The Texas Longhorns are set to host the South Florida Bulls in their first Super Regional appearance since the 2018 season

Coming off of a dominant Austin Regional final win over Fairfield on Sunday night, the Texas Longhorns have advanced to their first Super Regional since 2018, where they will host the South Florida Bulls at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday.

The Bulls will enter the Super Regional after taking down the South Alabama Jaguars 6-4 in the finals of the Gainsville Regional on Monday night.

Texas, who outscored their Austin Regional opponents 33-5 in their three outings, will be heavy favorites to move on to Omaha for the College World Series.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns Saturday matchup:

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Texas (45-15, 17-7) vs. South Florida (31-28, 14-14)

Date/Time: Sunday, June 12 2021 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, Texas

TV/Streaming: ESPNU/Watch ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Statbroadcast.com

