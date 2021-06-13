Sports Illustrated home
How To Watch: Game 2 of Texas Longhorns Baseball Super Regional Matchup VS South Florida

The Texas Longhorns are just one win away from reaching Omaha after a 4-3 walk-off win on Sunday night
Coming off of a walk-off 4-3 win over the South Florida Bulls at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday night., the Texas Longhorns are just one win away from advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Bulls, who came back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game at 3-3 in the ninth inning, will have to win two straight games to steal the regional from the Longhorns.

READ MORE: Eric Kennedy's Heroics Save Texas' Perfect Streak At Super Regionals

READ MORE: Ty Madden Blanks Bulls As Longhorns Hold Off South Florida

Texas, who remain heavy favorites entering Sunday night's matchup, will be sending right-handed junior Tristen Stevens to the mound, who currently sits at 10-3 on the season.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns Sunday matchup:

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Texas (46-15, 17-7) vs. South Florida (31-29, 14-14)

Date/Time: Sunday, June 13 2021 at 8 p.m. CT 

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, Texas

TV/Streaming: ESPNU/Watch ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Statbroadcast.com 

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Survive Game 1 To Take 1-0 Lead at Super Regionals

What do you think of Texas' College World Series chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

