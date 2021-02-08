NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
How To Watch: No. 13 Texas VS Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns look to get back on track on Tuesday night, as they travel to Manhattan for a rematch with the Kansas State Wildcats
Coming off of their fourth loss in five outings, the Texas Longhorns (11-4, 5-3 Big 12) are hoping to get back on track when they head to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night.  

This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Longhorns taking the first game from Kansas State in blowout fashion.

The Longhorns lost an excruciating double-over battle with the Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, as the team finished with one of their worst shooting performances of the season. 

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Longhorns 11-5, Wildcats 5-15

Date/Time: Saturday, February 6 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Bramlage Coliseum - Manhattan, Kansas

Series: K-State leads, 22-19. Previous meeting: Texas 82-67 

TV/Streaming: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 84

Moneyline: Kansas State +110, Texas -110

Spread: Kansas State +15, Texas -15

Over/Under: 134

“It’s like an early reminder in the back of our mind to stay poised, stay connected around our ultimate goal,” Longhorns guard Matt Coleman said following the loss to Oklahoma State. “There’s still games to be played. It’s just time to be better, to take that next step of getting the mojo back, of playing like I know we can play.”

