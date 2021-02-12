NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
How To Watch: No. 13 Texas VS TCU

The Texas Longhorns are looking for their second-straight win, as they return home to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin.
Coming off of a hard-fought win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns will look to string together a winning streak on Saturday, as they host the TCU Horned Frogs at the Erwin Center in Austin.

This will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams, with the initial matchup set for January 23 being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the TCU program.

Texas has won 16 of the last 18 meetings in Austin against the Horned Frogs.

The Longhorns finally got back on track in Tuesday's win over the Wildcats, ending a three-game losing streak, with a nailbiting 80-77 win in Manhattan. The Longhorns had one of their best shooting games of the year in that game, hitting better than 50-percent of their attempts from the field. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Survive Late Comeback Bid From K-State 80-77

"We just took pride on defense, and it carried over to offense," said Coleman, who also had three steals. "It let us play more freely."

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Texas 12-5, 6-4 Big 12 vs. TCU 11-7, 4-5 Big 12

Date/Time: Saturday, February 13 at 1 p.m. CT 

Where: Frank C. Erwin Center - Austin, Texas

Series: Texas leads 111-68. Last meeting: Texas 70-56 (Feb. 19, 2020; Austin).

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network

Moneyline: TCU +110, Texas -110

Spread: TCU +13, Texas -13

Over/Under: 142

READ MORE: Longhorns Star As No. 1 Draft Pick To WNBA Dallas Wings?

