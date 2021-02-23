How To Watch: No. 14 Texas VS No. 17 Kansas

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is looking to get back on track on Tuesday when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to the Erwin Center

Coming off of a disappointing loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Texas Longhorns will look to get back on track when they host the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks at the Erwin Center on Senior Night Tuesday.

This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Longhorns taking the Jayhawks to task in their first matchup on January 2 in Lawrence in an 84-59 win.

The Jayhawks have won 35 of 45 matchups all-time between the two teams.

The Longhorns, who blew a 19-point lead to West Virginia on Saturday, will have to find a way to slow down the trio of Ochai Abaji, David McCormack, and Jalen Wilson, all of whom average over 12 points per game the Jayhawks.

It will be the final home game for six Longhorns seniors, including Matt Coleman III, Jase Febres, Royce Hamm Jr., Jericho Sims, Blake Nevins, and Drayton Whiteside

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Texas 13-6, 7-5 Big 12 vs. Kansas 17-7, 11-5 Big 12

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 22 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: Frank C. Erwin Center - Austin, Texas

Series: Kansas leads 35-10. Last meeting: Texas 84-59 in Lawrence

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network

Moneyline: Kansas +110, Texas -110

Spread: Kansas +2.5, Texas -2.5

Over/Under: 139.5

