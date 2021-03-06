NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
How To Watch: No. 15 Texas VS TCU

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is looking to keep their momentum going as they head to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs
Coming off of an impressive win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Texas Longhorns will look to keep their momentum going as they head to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in their regular-season finale.

This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Longhorns emerging victorious 70-55 in Austin on February 13.

Texas leads the all-time series between the two teams 112-68 and has one 21 of the last 28 matchups, including four-straight games. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Sweep Sooners Thanks to 'Special Quality'

READ MORE: Longhorns Further Momentum with Win Over Sooners 69-65

In the Longhorns win over Oklahoma, senior Jericho Sims led the way, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while also dominating the paint on the opposing side with two blocks.

"This is one of his most complete games he's played," Texas coach Shaka Smart said of Sims. "The guys did a good job finding him. To get him 10 shot attempts is a big deal." 

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday night.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Texas 16-7, 10-6 Big 12 vs. TCU 12-12, 5-10 Big 12

Date/Time: Sunday, March 7 at 6 p.m. CT 

Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena - Fort Worth, Texas

Series: Texas leads 112-68. Last meeting: Texas 70-55 in Austin

TV/Streaming: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network

CONTINUE READING: Seven Longhorns named Lage Academic Achievement Award recipients

Want to talk Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

