How To Watch: No. 5 Texas VS No. 2 Baylor

The Texas Longhorns face their biggest test of the season on Tuesday night, when they welcome the undefeated Baylor Bears to Austin
Coming off of their second loss in three outings, the Texas Longhorns (11-3, 5-2 Big 12) have a chance to make a statement on Tuesday night when they host the No. 2 ranked and undefeated Baylor Bears (16-0 overall, 8-0) at the Erwin Center. 

The Longhorns, who were without head coach Shaka Smart, as well as a handful of key players in their 80-79 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners last week, will finally be back at full strength against the Bears for the first time since mid-January.

Texas has also been forced to miss three of their last four scheduled outings due to COVID-19 issues within their opponents' programs, and have now missed a total of five games this season because of virus issues, including their first scheduled matchup of the season against the Bears on December 13th. 

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears on Tuesday Night.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Baylor Bears

Current Records: Longhorns 11-3, Bears 16-0

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 2 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

Streaming: ESPN Plus

TV: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Networks, Sirius XM 83

Moneyline: Baylor -250, Texas +200

Spread: Baylor -5.5 (-110), Texas +5.5 (-110)

Over/Under 145.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

“Their guys really seem to really enjoy playing with one another — they have a passion for winning and winning plays,” Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart said of the Bears on Monday morning. “It’s one thing to be excited about when the ball goes in and the score is lopsided in your favor, but they just have a passion for making the plays that go into creating that.

