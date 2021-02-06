How To Watch: No. 6 Texas VS Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns look to get back on track on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Coming off of their third loss in four outings, the Texas Longhorns (11-4, 5-3 Big 12) will look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday night when they head to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Longhorns, who lost to the Baylor Bears in convincing fashion on Tuesday, will now face one of the top talents in the country in Cade Cunningham, who projects to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NBA Draft.

This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Longhorns coming out on top 77-74 in Austin on December 20.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Current Records: Longhorns 11-4, Cowboys 11-5

Date/Time: Saturday, February 6 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher Iba Arena, Stillwater Oklahoma

Streaming: ESPN Plus

TV: ABC

Radio: 104.9 The Horn, Sirius XM 83

Moneyline: Oklahoma State +120, Texas -148

Spread: Baylor +2.5, Texas -2.5

Over/Under: 146

“We need to trust our principles,” Texas guard Matt Coleman said. “Going to OK State, that’s a tough place to play as well, no matter if it's 25% fans, no fans or they’ve got the whole thing packed. We’ve got to come in and respect them and buy into what we do.”