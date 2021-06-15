How To Watch: Texas Longhorns College World Series Opener VS Mississippi State

The Texas Longhorns have reached the College World Series in Omaha for a record 37th time in school history. Here is how to watch and listen to their opening game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Texas Longhorns are making their 37th College World Series appearance in school history on Sunday night, where they will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha Nebraska.

READ MORE: Texas To Face SEC Foe Mississippi State in CWS Opener

READ MORE: Texas' Faltine Finds Clutch Swing As Texas Returns To College World Series

This will be the second matchup of the season between the Longhorns of the Bulldogs, who last faced off in the season's opening game at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas on February 20.

The Bulldogs won that game 8-3, and are coming off of an impressive Super Regional win over Notre Dame.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns Sunday matchup:

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas (47-15, 17-7) vs. Mississippi State (45-16, 20-10)

Date/Time: Sunday, June 20 2021 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska

TV/Streaming: ESPN2/Watch ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Statbroadcast.com

READ MORE: What Longhorns Recruiting Targets Had To Say After The Star-Studded June 11-13 Visit Weekend

What do you think of Texas' College World Series chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook