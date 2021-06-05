Longhorns Baseball: How To Watch Texas' Regional Matchup VS Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils in their second game of the Austin Regional on Saturday night.

Coming off of an 11-0 win over the Southern Jaguars on Friday afternoons, the Texas Longhorns will take the field against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night in their second game of the Austin Regionals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Sun Devils earned the matchup with the Horns by taking down the heavily favored Fairfield Stags in dramatic fashion on Friday night.

READ MORE: Longhorns Advance In Big 12 Tournament With 3-2 Win Over West Virginia

Texas, who defeated Southern 11-0 thanks to big games from Zach Zubia and Tristan Stevens, have the opportunity to take firm control of the regional with a win on Saturday night.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns Saturday matchup:

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Texas (43-15, 17-7) vs. Arizona State State (33-20, 16-14)

Date/Time: Saturday, May 29 at 12:30 p.m. CT

Where: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Statbroadcast.com

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Baseball Coach Pierce, Multiple Players, Earn Post Season Honors

Will do you think of Texas' College World Series chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook