INJURY UPDATE: Texas Star LB DeMarvion Overshown Diagnosed With Concussion

The Texas Longhorns entered their Saturday matchup with Oklahoma State, hoping to get back on track after a disastrous showing against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown last week.

Unfortunately for the Horns, those hopes took a significant hit in the first quarter, when Texas star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was forced to leave the game with an injury.

Already shorthanded after the loss of Jack/Edge linebacker Jacoby Jones following his injury against Oklahoma last weekend, Texas now loses another starter in the front seven.

Overshown was able to jog off of the field under his own power but was immediately taken to the locker room for further evaluation for a concussion.

After undergoing concussion protocol, Overshown emerged from the locker room in street clothes and sit the rest of the game.

In replacement of Overshown, Texas turned to back-up linebackers Jaylan Ford who would lead the team in tackles with 12 for the game.

Before exiting the game, Overshown had four tackles on the afternoon.

Despite the injury, however, The Texas defense managed to hold the Cowboys at bay for most of the game, until the dam finally broke late in the fourth quarter.

Steve Sarkisian later confirmed Overshown's concussion.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.