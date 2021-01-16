NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Urban Meyer Lures Lovo From Texas; Chang Also Exits

The Texas Longhorns lose multiple staff members with Fernando Lovo and Derek Chang both leaving the program
Author:
Publish date:

After spurning the University to Texas and their advances toward giving him the head coaching position in football, new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has reportedly lured a key member of the athletics administration away from the 40 Acres in chief of staff Fernando Lovo.

Lovo served under former Texas head coach Tom Herman during his stints at both Texas and the University of Houston, after working under Meyer at Florida and Ohio State, where he held the title of "football operations coordinator.''

Texas, of course, moved on from Tom Herman just after the new year following an up-and-down four-year tenure during which Herman won four consecutive bowl games, but finished 1-3 against Oklahoma, and lost 18 total games over that time.

Lovo’s primary responsibilities under Herman at both schools were to serve as the lead on off-the-field operations, Those operations included non-coaching matters, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, video, and other types of administrative staff.

He also acted as the liaison between the communications, administration, game-day business, and other offices within the athletic department.

While with Meyer at Florida and Ohio State, Lovo was an important part of two administrations that were on top of the college football landscape, appearing in and winning multiple national championships.

In addition to Lovo, reports also surfaced on Friday morning that Texas has decided not to retain its director of player personnel, Derek Chang, on the new staff. Under the previous regime, Chang spent the majority of his time on the recruiting front.

Now, however, with Sarkisian taking over in Austin, neither departure comes as a surprise, as Sarkisian will look to fill the chief of staff position, as well as others within the department, with his own candidates. 

Kevin_Coleman_Offer
News

Texas A Top Goal For Five-Star WR Coleman Jr.

The Texas Longhorns are in consideration for one of the top wide receiver recruits in the nation, in Missouri propsect Kevin Coleman Jr.

USATSI_11642499
News

Former Starting Longhorns RB Ingram Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns lost some depth in their backfield on Thursday, when junior running back Keontay Ingram entered his name into the transfer portal

USATSI_15301591
News

Urban Meyer Lures Lovo From Texas; Chang Also Exits

The Texas Longhorns lose multiple staff members with Fernando Lovo and Derek Chang both leaving the program

USATSI_15376223
News

Longhorns Hope To Restock At RB With Top DFW Recruit

Steve Sarkisian adds another offer to his 2022 class as he offers Rockwall-Heath Zach Evans.

sark
News

Longhorns Coach Tracker: Steve Sarkisian Transforming Texas Staff

Steve Sarkisian Transforms Texas Coaching Staff; Excitement Brewing in Austin

Texas Fan Broll11
Football

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 24

As the Big 12 Conference ramps up its 25th football season, it's a good time to look back through the league’s illustrious history and identify the best football players ever to suit up.

Texas Fan Broll 23
Football

Health Official Expresses Doubt About 25% UT Stadium Capacity

Travis County interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott believes that Darrell K Royal stadium will not be able to successfully hold the agreed upon 25% capacity.

USATSI_13162970_168388154_lowres
Longhorns in the pros

Former Texas Longhorn All-American Works Out With Tennessee Titans

Former Doak Walker Award winner D'Onta Foreman is looking to catch on with his third NFL team