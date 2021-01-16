Urban Meyer Lures Lovo From Texas; Chang Also Exits

After spurning the University to Texas and their advances toward giving him the head coaching position in football, new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has reportedly lured a key member of the athletics administration away from the 40 Acres in chief of staff Fernando Lovo.

Lovo served under former Texas head coach Tom Herman during his stints at both Texas and the University of Houston, after working under Meyer at Florida and Ohio State, where he held the title of "football operations coordinator.''

Texas, of course, moved on from Tom Herman just after the new year following an up-and-down four-year tenure during which Herman won four consecutive bowl games, but finished 1-3 against Oklahoma, and lost 18 total games over that time.

Lovo’s primary responsibilities under Herman at both schools were to serve as the lead on off-the-field operations, Those operations included non-coaching matters, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, video, and other types of administrative staff.

He also acted as the liaison between the communications, administration, game-day business, and other offices within the athletic department.

While with Meyer at Florida and Ohio State, Lovo was an important part of two administrations that were on top of the college football landscape, appearing in and winning multiple national championships.

In addition to Lovo, reports also surfaced on Friday morning that Texas has decided not to retain its director of player personnel, Derek Chang, on the new staff. Under the previous regime, Chang spent the majority of his time on the recruiting front.

Now, however, with Sarkisian taking over in Austin, neither departure comes as a surprise, as Sarkisian will look to fill the chief of staff position, as well as others within the department, with his own candidates.