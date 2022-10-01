Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Makes Big Donation

Former Texas golfer Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, donated $500,000 to the Children’s Medical Center Foundation earlier this week.

Spieth, who grew up in the Dallas area and went to Jesuit before spending one year at Texas, is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour. The Spieth’s donation will go toward an expansion at Children's Medical Center Plano, with a focus on pediatric oncology.

That falls in line with the mission of the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, which seeks to raise money and support charitable endeavors around pediatric cancer, military families, junior golf and those with special needs. It was the largest donation the foundation has ever made.

“Annie and I are very grateful to the incredible oncology staff at Children’s Health for their life-saving work,” Spieth said in a release announcing the donation. “We have a personal connection to pediatric cancer, and to this hospital specifically. And while we hope research continues to make this issue nonexistent in the future, for now, our focus is on improving each family’s experience as much as possible.”

With the donation, the family at the expanded facility will be called the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Lounge.

Spieth’s most recent victory on the PGA Tour came in April at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C., a tournament he won in a playoff against Patrick Cantlay.

Spieth finished 13th in the FedEx Cup race this season. His fellow Longhorn, Scottie Scheffler, won the Masters and the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard