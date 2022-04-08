Jordan Spieth Starts Masters With Uneven First Round

The 2015 champion was over par for most of the round as he wrapped up the day seven shots back of the leader

Jordan Spieth delivered an up-and-down round to a 2-over par 74 in the first round of the Masters on Thursday, putting him in a tie for 31st as he concluded his round.

Korea’s Sungjae Im held the lead after the first round with a 5-under-par 67. Right behind him at 4-under-par 68 was Cameron Smith of Australia.

Spieth’s fellow ex-Longhorn, Scottie Scheffler, was in a group of players tied at 3-under-par 67, which included England’s Danny Willett, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Dustin Johnson.

Spieth said he felt great entering the tournament, in spite of the fact that he finished in a tie for 35th in his last two events and hadn’t won since last year’s Valero Texas Open. But, at Augusta National, he always seems comfortable. The 2015 winner has four Top 10 finishes in eight Masters starts.

He was in the second-to-last group of the day, and it became clear on Thursday that due to rain the course’s greens were not at their usual slick pace, something that Spieth admitted suits his game.

But what really hurt Spieth all day was his play from the tee. All of his bogeys started due to errant tee shots, and he even had to escape an errant tee shot to claim one of his birdies.

He produced three birdies and five bogeys on the round, plus he was only under-par for the day after a birdie on No. 2. He played that long par-5 to perfection, firing two shots into the green on the 575-yard hole and two-putting from 54 feet out for an easy birdie.

Nothing was that easy after the second hole.

Spieth parred No. 3 and then posted bogeys on three of the next five holes before finishing the front nine with a birdie. His tee shot at the 240-yard par-3 fourth went so far off track that it ended up in the back gallery near the grandstand. With a bunker to negotiate, he hit a fantastic pitch shot to the high side of the hole and let it drift to within five feet. But he pushed the par putt right and it had no chance to fall.

He then had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8. Spieth hit his tee shot on No. 7 behind a tree. Left with an opportunity to punch out, the ball flew right of the green and into the gallery. His pitch went 18 feet past the hole — and he was lucky it didn’t go farther — and he missed the long par putt left of the cup.

At No. 8, a 570-yard par-5, he put his tee shot in a huge bunker on the right side, and his second shot was well short of the hole. His third shot finished left of the green and after a chip to within eight feet of the cup, he missed the par to drop to 2-over for the round.

He found some steadiness with a birdie at No. 9. Again, his tee shot missed the fairway, finishing well right and in the trees. But he had a clear path to the green and his punch shot settled 31 feet high of the hole, where he guided the ball on a wide right-to-left track for his second birdie.

Spieth gave the shot back at No. 11 after hitting a perfect tee shot. His approach sailed way right and his 33-yard pitch finished 12 feet from the hole. Unable to sink the par putt, he fell back to 2-over.

Spieth parred the next three holes before getting a shot back at No. 15, a par-5 that was playing at 550 yards on Thursday. Spieth got across the water in two shots, but barely. His third shot, a pitch, slid seven feet past the pin and me made the birdie to get back to 1-over par

No. 18 was also an adventure for Spieth. He drove straight into the trees on the left and had to punch out into the fairway for his second shot, finishing 117 yards from the pin. He hit a great pitch, until it checked up and rolled 50 feet away from the cup. Spieth put together a great two-putt from that distance to preserve a bogey.

