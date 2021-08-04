Kansas Offensive Players to Watch VS Texas Longhorns

The Jayhawks bring a struggling offense to Austin under Lance Leipold's new regime

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to Austin in what should be a nice rebound game after a tough road trip to Iowa State

The Jayhawks, who are coming off of an 0-9 record, are bringing a new coach to the table to try and help fix the issues in Lawrence.

The Kansas offense will be led by sophomore starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is entering his second year as a starter.

The Jayhawks offense really struggled in 2020, ranking 123rd in the nation in scoring offense (15.8 ppg) and 126the in the country in total offense, averaging just 259.2 points per game.

On Tuesday, LonghornsCountry.com began its preview of Kansas with an overview of the program, and will now look at some offensive players to watch when Texas takes on Kansas in Austin on November 13th at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Now, on to the Jayhawks:

QB Jalon Daniels

The Jayhawks struggled under center a year ago, but freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels did show flashes of brilliance at times. In a COVID-19 shortened season, Daniels threw for 718 yards and one touchdown with four interceptions, while completing 50-percent of his passes.

WR Kwamie Lassiter II

As the leading returning Kansas receiver from a year ago, Lassiter will be critical to the success of Daniels next season. In 2020, the senior caught 43 passes for 458 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 10.2 yards per catch.

RB Velton Gardner

Velton Gardner led the Jayhawks in rushing last season, carrying the ball 72 times for 325 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Gardner will aim to help reduce the load for quarterback Jalon Daniels, who needs to cut down on the turnovers next season.

RB - Devin Neal

The Jayhawks' top recruit, Neal figures to get some serious playing time next season as a true freshman. In his senior season, Neal rushed for 1,320 yards and 20 touchdowns before heading to Lawrence.

