Kansas State Defensive Players To Watch Vs. Texas

Entering a new season, Texas will play host to Kansas State in the season finale

What to make of Kansas State? No, really, what kind of team are they?

The Wildcats always seem to be in the conversation of a top contender for the Big 12 title. They find ways to win against seems like Oklahoma and West Virginia, but lose close matchups to Texas Tech and Baylor.

Which K-State team will be heading to Austin for the season finale against Texas? That's a question that soon could be answered.

A 4-6 finish to 2020 was now what Chris Klieman imagined when finishing third in the Big 12 in 2019.

For that to Happen, the Wildcats defense will have to make major strides, after finishing 2020 as the No. 97 total defense, and the No 84. scoring offense in the country.

Now, back to the Wildcats.

DT Drew Wiley

The Wildcats leading returning sacker, defensive tackle Drew Wiley can do it all for the defensive line. Wiley finished last season with 4.5 sacks, and is also a solid defender against the run.

DB Jahron McPherson

.Last season's leading tackler for the Wildcats, senior Jahron McPherson returns to Manhattan looking to push Kansas State's defense to the next level. In 2020, McPherson finished the year with 54 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass deflections.

DE Bronson Massie

After the departure of Wyatt Hubert to the NFL, Bronson Massie will be looked to replace Hubert's elite pass rush skills. Massie had just 2.5 sacks in a shortened 2020.

