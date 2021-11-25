Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kansas State Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

    Texas will have their work cut out for them on Friday against a tough Kansas State defense
    Author:

    What to make of Kansas State? No, really, what kind of team are they?

    Are we going to get the team that lost three in a row in the middle of the season? or the one that won three of its last four games, and made Baylor sweat last weekend.

    That is a question that will soon be answered.

    For the Wildcats to win, they will have to continue the impressive defensive play that they have shown over the first 11 weeks. 

    The Kansas State defense has been the strength of the team all season long. Heading into the final game of the regular season, the Wildcats rank third in the Big 12 in scoring defense, second in rush defense, fifth in pass defense, and third in total defense. 

    Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com throughout our season preview series, as we analyze every opponent on Texas' schedule in 2021.

    Now, back to the Wildcats.

    USATSI_17061549

    Felix Anudike-Uzomah

    Recommended Articles

    Guilbeau-2WEB
    Play
    News

    Elite DB Jaylon Guilbeau Has Flipped Yet Again

    A former Longhorn commitment has found a new home

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17204079
    Play
    News

    Kansas State Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

    Entering a new season, Texas will play host to Kansas State in the season finale

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_15245971
    Play
    News

    Kansas State Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

    Texas will have their work cut out for them on Friday against a tough Kansas State attack

    53 minutes ago

    The Wildcats leading pass rusher, Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been a terror off of the edge for the Wildcats all season. He currently sits with 11 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and three quarterback hurries. 

    USATSI_17204079

    DB Russ Yeast

    The biggest playmaker in the Wildcats secondary, defensive back Russ yeast leads the team with three interceptions. He also has 40 total tackles and nine pass breakups on the year. 

    USATSI_17204080

    LB Daniel Green

    The Wildcats leading tackler, linebacker Daniel Green has been as reliable as they come on the second level. So far this season, Green has 72 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and three quarterback hurries.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    Guilbeau-2WEB
    News

    Elite DB Jaylon Guilbeau Has Flipped Yet Again

    A former Longhorn commitment has found a new home

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17204079
    News

    Kansas State Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

    Entering a new season, Texas will play host to Kansas State in the season finale

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_15245971
    News

    Kansas State Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

    Texas will have their work cut out for them on Friday against a tough Kansas State attack

    53 minutes ago
    USATSI_17200456
    Football

    How To Watch, Listen and Stream Texas vs. Kansas State

    Texas returns home for their season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17183538
    Men's Basketball

    Longhorns Stay Unbeaten At Home In Win Over California Baptist

    The Texas Longhorns Continue To Roll At The Erwin Center

    12 hours ago
    Luke Brockermeyer
    Football

    Longhorns Will Be Without A Key Defensive Player for Season Finale Vs. Kansas State

    Injuries continue to pile up for a beat-up Texas team that will need the long offseason to rejuvenate

    15 hours ago
    Devin Brown
    Football

    2022 Texas QB Target Devin Brown De-Commits From USC

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16967512
    Football

    Full Array of Longhorns To Be Recognized for Senior Day vs Kansas State

    Friday's matchup with Kansas State provides a special opportunity to recognize the seniors on this year's Texas team

    16 hours ago