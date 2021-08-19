Kansas State Offensive Players To Watch Vs. Texas

Entering a new season, Texas will play host to Kansas State in the season finale

What to make of Kansas State? No, really, what kind of team are they?

The Wildcats always seem to be in the conversation of a top contender for the Big 12 title. They find ways to win against seems like Oklahoma and West Virginia, but lose close matchups to Texas Tech and Baylor.

Which K-State team will be heading to Austin for the season finale against Texas? That's a question that soon could be answered.

A 4-6 finish to 2020 was now what Chris Klieman imagined when finishing third in the Big 12 in 2019. Skylar Thompson suffered an injury after the 4-0 start, leading to questions under center and the future of the team.

He'll return, along with several other high-profile names that could be the difference-maker from a season ago.

Add in a new head coach, a new system, and extra pressure, is this a game Texas might be the underdog in? The No. 7 offense from last season should only grow with the return of Thompson, meaning an average of 26.6 ppg is likely off the table.

Now, back to the Wildcats.

QB Skylar Thompson

Thompson should be on an NFL roster right now, but he returns to Manhattan thanks to the NCAA eligibility rule. Last season, a shoulder injury in Week 3 against Texas Tech sidelined him for the rest the year.

Thompson has something to prove. He's also nearing every record in K-State history.

A sixth-year senior, Thompson already is the already top 10 in every passing category for the Wildcats. He's just over 1,000 yards shy of finishing second in most passing yards and is 15 touchdowns away from beating Josh Freeman's passing touchdown record.

Thompson could already have both records by the time he plays the Horns, but if not, best believe he's going full speed to walk away victorious.

RB Deuce Vaughn

Big plays can come in small packages. That's the case for Vaughn in the backfield come 2021.

The 5-6' running back to took the Big 12 by storm on his way to become the Wildcats' leading rusher. Last season, Vaughn averaged 5.2 yards per run while posting 642 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added another 434 yards and two touchdowns off 25 catches.

Vaughn's best asset is his vision. Working in space, he's become a nightmare to tackle, and can turn up the jets when given the open field. Although he was left off the All-Big 12 team, one could argue he's the perfect all-purpose player in the league this fall.

WR Chabastin Taylor

There's not much to say about Taylor because his role was so small last season, but he is a senior and the veteran of the wide receiver room.

Taylor led all wide receivers in receptions (19) and yards (293) during 2020. Keep in mind that Vaughn and tight end Briley Moore-McKinney were the top targets for Will Howard. Taylor at least impressed after the catch, averaging 15.1 yards per play.

The Texas native might have a better season with Thompson leading the way. Either way, his 6-4 frame should help in the red zone and be an essential part of the offense.

WR Malik Knowles

Much like Taylor, Knowles is basically an unknown. He finished last season with just 13 catches and 204 yards. The good news? He was a red-zone target, scoring all three of his touchdowns from inside the 10.

Knowles is known for his speed and route-running. During Big 12 media days, Thompson said with another season, the junior is up for a big year in the receiving aspect. Pair him with Taylor and Philip Brooks, maybe the trio is something special?

TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe

Transfer tight ends and Kansas State go well together. Last season, Moore-McKinney entered Manhattan. This year, Imatorbhebhe joins the mix.

A two-time transfer at USC and Illinois, this is the final stop for Imatorbhebhe, who enters his sixth season of eligibility. Perhaps best known for his receiving aspect, the former Illini player is only getting better acquainted for his blocking and helping expand the run game.

"He's done a nice job blocking," Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham told reporters. "Even though he's not a big, thick, what you'd say prototypical tight end from a hand in the dirt, but when you look at him if he walked up here and you guys were interviewing him, you'd say, 'Boy, he only weighs 238 (pounds) or 242?' because he's so long. So, his ability to block at the point of attack, I've been very happy with."

Imatorbhebhe might not be the biggest name in the Big 12, but he's made an impact on the coaching staff. Expect his frame to play a pivotal role in the red zone offense.

