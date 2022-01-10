Longhorn Men, Women Drop in New AP Top 25

The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams remained in the AP Top 25 as they started Big 12 play with victories.

The Longhorn men (12-3, 2-1 in Big 12) dropped seven spots to No. 21, while the Longhorn women (11-2, 1-1 in Big 12) dropped four spots to No. 13.

The Texas men split its Big 12 games last week, as the Longhorns beat a short-handed Kansas State squad, 70-57, and then fell to Oklahoma State, 64-51. Both were road games. Texas will be back at home to host Oklahoma on Tuesday and then travels to Iowa State on Saturday.

The Longhorns are still working through some issues on the offensive end, issues that cropped up again during their loss to the Cowboys.

The Texas women started last week with a loss at home to Texas Tech, 74-61. The Longhorns’ game with Baylor, set for Sunday, was postponed due to COVID issues at Baylor. But, Texas scheduled UT-Rio Grande Valley for Sunday, which the Longhorns won, 93-58.

Texas is at home all this week, hosting Kansas on Wednesday and West Virginia on Saturday.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Baylor, No. 2. Gonzaga, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 USC, No. 6 Arizona, No. 7 Purdue, No. 8 Duke, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Houston, No. 12 LSU, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 14 Villanova, No. 15 Iowa State, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Xavier, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 19 Texas Tech, No. 20 Seton Hall, No. 21 Texas, No. 22 Tennessee, No. 23 Providence, No. 24 Alabama and No. 25 Illinois.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 NC State, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Arizona, No. 8 Maryland, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 UConn, No. 11 Michigan, No. 12 LSU, No. 13 Texas, No. 14 Baylor, No. 15 Georgia Tech, No. 16 Duke, No 17 Georgia, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 North Carolina, No. 22 Colorado, No. 23 Oklahoma, No. 24 South Florida and No. 25 Kansas State.

