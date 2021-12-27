Texas Men, Women Remain Ranked as Big 12 Play Approaches

The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the AP Top 25 as they tune-up for Big 12 play this weekend.

The Longhorn men (9-2) dropped one spot to No. 17, while the Longhorn women (9-1) held steady at No. 12.

The Texas men defeated Alabama State, 68-48, in its only game last week. Dylan Disu led the Longhorns with 14 points, along with four rebounds, off the bench.

Texas will play Incarnate Word on Dec. 28 and then host West Virginia in its Big 12 conference opener on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

The Texas women (9-1) went to Princeton last week and beat the Tigers, 70-53. Joanne Allen-Taylor led the Longhorns with 18 points, while Rori Harmon scored 15 points and had a team-leading seven rebounds and three steals, while Aliyah Matharu added 12 points.

The Texas host Alcorn State on Dec. 29 and then travel to Oklahoma State to open Big 12 play on Jan. 2.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Baylor, No. 2. Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 USC, No. 8 Iowa State, No. 9 Arizona, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Houston, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Seton Hall, No. 16 LSU, No. 17 Texas, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 19 Alabama, No. 20 Colorado State, No. 21 Providence, No. 22 Villanova, No. 23 Xavier, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Texas Tech.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 UConn, No. 12 Texas, No. 13 Georgia, No. 14 Iowa State, No. 15 Duke, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No. No 17 Notre Dame, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 LSU, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 21 Iowa, No. 22 South Florida, No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 24 North Carolina and No. 25 Ohio State.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.