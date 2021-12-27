Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas Men, Women Remain Ranked as Big 12 Play Approaches

    Longhorn men take a one-spot drop while the Longhorn women hold steady with Big 12 openers set this weekend
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the AP Top 25 as they tune-up for Big 12 play this weekend.

    The Longhorn men (9-2) dropped one spot to No. 17, while the Longhorn women (9-1) held steady at No. 12.

    The Texas men defeated Alabama State, 68-48, in its only game last week. Dylan Disu led the Longhorns with 14 points, along with four rebounds, off the bench.

    Texas will play Incarnate Word on Dec. 28 and then host West Virginia in its Big 12 conference opener on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

    The Texas women (9-1) went to Princeton last week and beat the Tigers, 70-53. Joanne Allen-Taylor led the Longhorns with 18 points, while Rori Harmon scored 15 points and had a team-leading seven rebounds and three steals, while Aliyah Matharu added 12 points.

    The Texas host Alcorn State on Dec. 29 and then travel to Oklahoma State to open Big 12 play on Jan. 2.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17284652
    Play
    News

    Longhorns Freshman Jaylon Tyson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    New Texas Longhorns Coach Chris Beard landed the first official signature of his tenure on Wednesday, in former Texas Tech commit Jaylon Tyson

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359983
    Play
    News

    Texas Men, Women Remain Ranked, But Where?

    Longhorn men take a one-spot drop while the Longhorn women hold steady with Big 12 openers set this weekend

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17211892
    Play
    Football

    Longhorns Director Of Recruiting Brandon Harris To Remain In Austin

    The Texas Longhorns will keep one of their most important recruiters on campus

    13 hours ago

    AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Baylor, No. 2. Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 USC, No. 8 Iowa State, No. 9 Arizona, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Houston, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Seton Hall, No. 16 LSU, No. 17 Texas, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 19 Alabama, No. 20 Colorado State, No. 21 Providence, No. 22 Villanova, No. 23 Xavier, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Texas Tech.

    AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 UConn, No. 12 Texas, No. 13 Georgia, No. 14 Iowa State, No. 15 Duke, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No. No 17 Notre Dame, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 LSU, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 21 Iowa, No. 22 South Florida, No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 24 North Carolina and No. 25 Ohio State.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17284652
    News

    Longhorns Freshman Jaylon Tyson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    New Texas Longhorns Coach Chris Beard landed the first official signature of his tenure on Wednesday, in former Texas Tech commit Jaylon Tyson

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359983
    News

    Texas Men, Women Remain Ranked, But Where?

    Longhorn men take a one-spot drop while the Longhorn women hold steady with Big 12 openers set this weekend

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17211892
    Football

    Longhorns Director Of Recruiting Brandon Harris To Remain In Austin

    The Texas Longhorns will keep one of their most important recruiters on campus

    13 hours ago
    vince young rose
    News

    Texas 2005: How High Do They Rank All-Time?

    While UT would love to wag the "We're No. 1'' finger as the Longhorns did that year ...

    Dec 24, 2021
    tex moore getty
    Football

    Former Longhorns WR Joshua Moore Lands With Big 12 Rival

    Former Texas wideout Joshua Moore will be joining a Longhorns Big 12 Rival

    Dec 23, 2021
    Tucker
    Longhorns in the pros

    Did Any Longhorns Make the Cut for 2022 Pro Bowl?

    Forty-one former Longhorns have been named to the Pro Bowl dating back to 1938

    Dec 23, 2021
    545B0C5A-FA36-442F-8257-144D0FAA2793
    Recruiting

    Texas Lands Premier Big 10 Cornerback Transfer

    Ryan Watts is headed to the Forty Acres.

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17237181
    News

    Could Texas Still Go Bowling?

    Longhorns could replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl

    Dec 22, 2021