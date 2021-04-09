Longhorn Scheffler Finishes 2nd Round Safely Under Cut Line 1-Over Par

Former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler improved on his second round in the 2021 Masters to finish above the projected cut line.

Longhorn Scottie Scheffler had a redeeming second round at the 2021 Masters. His first round on Thursday saw him shoot 1-over par and him needing to have a strong showing on Friday.

The Longhorn got the memo as he birdied on two of the first three holes to get the round started. However, Scheffler hit a rough patch at Nos. 5, 6, and 7 in which he bogeyed all three. Instead of allowing a full-on collapse Scheffler battled back on No. 8 with a birdie.

READ MORE: Masters Tracker: Spieth Moves Into Top-5; Scheffler Falters on 17 and 18

However, in what was easily his best moment of the day, Scheffler hit an eagle on No. 13. He continued the hot streak as he secured another birdie on No. 15.

Unfortunately, the wheels fell off as the end of the back-nine approached. A bogey on No. 17 saw Scheffler fall to just 1-over par and his No. 18 hole was a disaster. To the end the second round the Longhorn hit a double bogey to bring himself to even par on the day with a total score of 1-over par.

Scheffler just missed his put for bogey on 18, which when he has struggled throughout the round it was usually his short game that has created issues for him.

READ MORE: Longhorns Basketball Tracker: Sophomore Guard Donovan Williams Transfers To UNLV

With a 1-over par score, Scheffler is projected to make the cut and continue to play into the weekend. His solid play has put him in a position to potentially find success this weekend, especially if he continues to improve throughout each round.

Make sure to keep an eye on Longhorn Country as Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, and Dylan Frittelli continue to play throughout the 2021 Masters.

What do you think of Scheffler's chances at Augusta? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.