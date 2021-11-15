Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Texas Women Soar, Texas Men Stumble In AP Top 25

    Both Longhorns basketball teams are ranked in the Top 15 of the AP Top 25 after one week of the season
    The Texas Longhorns’ 61-56 win over Stanford sent them soaring up the AP Women’s Top 25 basketball poll, while the men dropped three spots after their loss to No. 1 Gonzaga.

    Both the men’s and women’s AP polls were released on Monday.

    The Longhorn women started the season at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 after an Elite Eight run last season. After beating New Orleans by 95 points in their season opener, they went on the road to then-No. 2 Stanford and beat the Cardinal. Stanford is the defending national champion.

    Texas moved up 13 spots to No. 12 with the victory. Stanford slid down from No. 3 to No. 7.

    Texas has another two-game week ahead of it and one of those games is against a ranked team. On Wednesday, the Longhorns host Southeast Missouri in an 11 a.m. game. Then, on Sunday, the Longhorns take to the road to face a Top 25 team for the second straight Sunday, this time No. 16 Tennessee. Three other Big 12 women’s teams were in the Top 25 — Baylor (No. 6), Iowa State (No. 14) and West Virginia (No. 22).

    The Texas men (1-1) started the week with a relatively easy win over Houston Baptist. But, their loss to Gonzaga, 86-74, sent them reeling three spots from their preseason No. 5 perch. Texas fell back to No. 8. Kansas was No. 3 and Baylor was No. 9.

    Texas is prepping for home games against Northern Colorado on Wednesday and San Jose State on Saturday.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

