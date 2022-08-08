Skip to main content

Texas Receives 1st Place Vote in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Longhorns are ranked in the preseason coaches poll for the fifth year in a row

Preseason rankings do not always provide the best forecasts for a team's season, but with the start of college football right around the corner, they add to the anticipation of the season kicking off.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Monday, and the Texas Longhorns secured a spot in the Top 25 for the sixth year in a row.

Not only that, but they even received a surprise first-place vote, becoming one of just four teams alongside Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia to do so.

The college football coaches poll is released weekly throughout the regular season with the help of a panel of 65 randomly selected coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

The Horns were ranked No. 18 in the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Top 25. Texas was rated as the No. 19 team in 2021, No. 14 in 2020, No. 10 in 2019, No. 21 in 2018, and No. 23 in 2017.

The Longhorns are also one of four teams from the Big 12 that were ranked, along with the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 9), the Baylor Bears (No. 10) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (No. 11).

You can view the full poll below:

1. Alabama 

2. Ohio State 

3. Georgia 

4. Clemson 

5. Notre Dame 

6. Michigan 

7. Texas A&M 

8. Utah 

9. Oklahoma 

10. Baylor 

11. Oklahoma State 

12. Oregon 

13. NC State 

14. Michigan State 

15. USC 

16. Pittsburgh 

17. Miami 

18. Texas 

19. Wake Forest 

20. Wisconsin 

21. Kentucky 

22. Cincinnati 

23. Arkansas 

24. Ole Miss 

25. Houston 

