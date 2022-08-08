Texas Receives 1st Place Vote in Preseason Coaches Poll
Preseason rankings do not always provide the best forecasts for a team's season, but with the start of college football right around the corner, they add to the anticipation of the season kicking off.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Monday, and the Texas Longhorns secured a spot in the Top 25 for the sixth year in a row.
Not only that, but they even received a surprise first-place vote, becoming one of just four teams alongside Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia to do so.
The college football coaches poll is released weekly throughout the regular season with the help of a panel of 65 randomly selected coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
The Horns were ranked No. 18 in the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Top 25. Texas was rated as the No. 19 team in 2021, No. 14 in 2020, No. 10 in 2019, No. 21 in 2018, and No. 23 in 2017.
The Longhorns are also one of four teams from the Big 12 that were ranked, along with the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 9), the Baylor Bears (No. 10) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (No. 11).
You can view the full poll below:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Michigan
7. Texas A&M
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oklahoma State
12. Oregon
13. NC State
14. Michigan State
15. USC
16. Pittsburgh
17. Miami
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. Wisconsin
21. Kentucky
22. Cincinnati
23. Arkansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Houston
