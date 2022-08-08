Texas Receives 1st Place Vote in Preseason Coaches Poll

Preseason rankings do not always provide the best forecasts for a team's season, but with the start of college football right around the corner, they add to the anticipation of the season kicking off.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Monday, and the Texas Longhorns secured a spot in the Top 25 for the sixth year in a row.

Not only that, but they even received a surprise first-place vote, becoming one of just four teams alongside Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia to do so.

The college football coaches poll is released weekly throughout the regular season with the help of a panel of 65 randomly selected coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

The Horns were ranked No. 18 in the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Top 25. Texas was rated as the No. 19 team in 2021, No. 14 in 2020, No. 10 in 2019, No. 21 in 2018, and No. 23 in 2017.

The Longhorns are also one of four teams from the Big 12 that were ranked, along with the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 9), the Baylor Bears (No. 10) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (No. 11).

You can view the full poll below:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. USC

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.