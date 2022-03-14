Longhorns Set as No. 2 Seed in NCAA Women’s Tournament

Longhorns, fresh off winning the Big 12 Tournament, will host first- and second-round games at home

The Texas Longhorns are a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Women’s Tournament and will host first- and second-round games in Austin starting on Friday.

The Longhorns (26-6) won the Big 12 Tournament on Sunday, which secured the conference’s automatic bid for the tournament. In truth, the Longhorns were already projected to be a high seed, but the win over Baylor solidified the Longhorns as a No. 2 seed.

Texas was last a No. 2 seed in 2018, when it advanced to the Sweet 16.

But head coach Vic Schaefer has more on his mind. The Longhorns haven’t been to the Final Four since 2003 and Texas is coming off an Elite Eight appearance last season.

Texas will face No. 15 seed Fairfield as part of action in the Spokane Region.

The other game will feature No. 7 seed Utah against No. 10 seed Arkansas. The winner will face the winner of the Texas-Fairfield game on Sunday.

The Longhorns were one of six Big 12 teams to make the tournament field, and three other will be hosting sub-regionals as Top 4 seeds.

Baylor and Iowa State are both No. 2 seeds and will host games at the Ferrell Center in Waco and Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, respectively. Oklahoma, in the tournament for the first time in four seasons, will host games as a No. 4 seed at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

Kansas and Kansas State are the other two Big 12 teams in the field. Kansas is a No. 8 seed and Kansas State is a No. 9 seed. Both will have to go on the road for their first-round games.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

