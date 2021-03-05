Longhorns Add Former SEC Linebacker Through Transfer Portal

The Longhorns are bolstering their defense with the addition of a former SEC linebacker transfer

The Texas Longhorns hoped to bring a little bit of Alabama's winning culture to Austin with the hiring of Steve Sarkisian. The team will be adding a little more of that for 2021.

According to reports from Inside Texas, the Longhorns are expected to add former Alabama linebacker, Ben Davis. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder backer is expected to compete for the starting "JACK" backer role for Sarkisian's defense next season.

The team lost former linebacker Joseph Ossai to the NFL Draft following the 2020 season.

Davis, a former top linebacker recruit from Gordo, Ala., shocked the recruiting world when he declared to the Crimson Tide instead of staying closer to his home to play for Auburn. The consensus top linebacker in the country coming out of high school, Davis was expected to immediately offer his contributions to Nick Saban's roster over the next three to four seasons.

Davis was limited due to injuries following his redshirt season in 2016. Over the past two seasons, he appeared in eight games for the Tide's defense, recording seven total tackles, a tackle for a loss, and a sack.

Davis announced via social media he would forgo his final year of eligibility with Alabama and enter the transfer portal.

"My time in Tuscaloosa has helped me to grow into not only a better football player but more importantly, a better person," Davis wrote. "These last few years have introduced me to some of the best people, coaches, and teammates and those are bonds that I will keep with me for life.

"With much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. Thank you to everyone at Alabama who has brought me to this point and it's always 'Roll Tide' for life."

Does this mean the Longhorns have their replacement for Ossai? Not entirely. Former LSU linebacker Ray Thornton and Norte Dame linebacker Ovie Oghoufo both joined the team via transfer earlier this offseason.

In four years with the Tigers, Thornton recorded 45 tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses, and three sacks. He played in 21 games during that span. Oghoufo recorded 33 tackles, five tackles for losses, and five sacks in three seasons with the Irish.

All three are expected to compete for the starting role this offseason.

Sarkisian has yet to make the announcement of Davis' addition at this time. Longhorns Country will keep you up to time with further updates.

