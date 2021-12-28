Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Texas vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Preview

    The No. 12 Longhorn women seeks their final non-conference victory when they host ASU on Dec. 29
    The No. 12 Texas Longhorn women will end their non-conference slate with a Dec. 29 showdown against Alcorn State at 7 p.m. at the Erwin Center.

    The game will mark the Longhorns’ (9-1) final preparation for Big 12 action, which will start on Jan. 2 at Oklahoma State.

    Last time out, the Longhorns defeated Princeton, 70-53, behind an 18-point performance by Joanne Allen-Taylor. Rori Harmon’s performance in that game led to her being named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

    While Texas appears to be without forward Aaliyah Moore, it’s likely the Longhorns will get back forward DeYona Gaston, who missed the Princeton game with a non-COVID illness. Getting Moore back would get the Longhorns back to full strength going into Big 12 play.

    Texas goes into the game with four players averaging at least 10 points per game — guard Aliyah Matharu (a team-leading 16 points per game), Harmon (11.7 points per game), Allen-Taylor (10.7 points per game) and Gaston (10 points per game).

    Forward Lauren Ebo leads the Longhorns with 6.3 rebounds per game, while Gaston averages 4.9 rebounds per game, and both Harmon and Latasha Lattimore averaged 4.7 rebounds per game. Harmon has a team-leading 51 assists, and her 5.1 assists per game is second in the country in the Big 12 and among NCAA Division I freshmen.

    Alcorn State (1-8) beat Tougaloo, 77-48, for its only win of the season. Tougaloo is an NAIA school in Tougaloo, Mississippi. The Braves haven’t played a game since Dec. 15, when they lost to LSU. Alcorn State’s Dec. 20 game with New Orleans was canceled.

    Alcorn State does not have a player averaging double figures in points. Diamond Hall is ASU’s leading scorer with 7.4 points per game.

