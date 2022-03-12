Matharu's crucial shooting stretch late in the third quarter gave the Longhorns the room it needed to beat K-State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. The No. 7 Texas Longhorns had to overcome that hard reality on Friday.

Thank goodness the Longhorns had Aliyah Matharu.

Her 3-point shooting allowed Texas to finally put away Kansas State, 72-65, for its third victory over the Wildcats this season, this one coming in the Big 12 Women’s Tournament quarterfinals.

No. 3 seed Texas (24-6) will have to beat a team for the third time again on Saturday when its faces No. 2 seed Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The Longhorns have beaten the Cyclones twice this season. Iowa State defeated West Virginia, 66-60, on Friday.

Aliyah Matharu Aliyah Matharu Aliyah Matharu

Texas is trying to win its first Big 12 Tournament since 2003.

Kansas State (19-12) was closing in on tying, or perhaps overtaking the Longhorns, down 47-43 late in the third quarter. But Matharu came up with two clutch 3-pointers to push the Longhorns out to a 10-point lead entering the final minute. Then a basket by guard Rori Harmon gave Texas a 57-43 lead going into the final quarter.

At that point, Matharu had 15 points — all on 3-pointers — in just 15 minutes. It’s the kind of efficiency Texas coach Vic Schaefer wanted from Matharu when he moved her to the bench after back-to-back losses to Baylor. Since then Texas has won nine straight games and Matharu, ultimately, has turned into a spark plug.

Matharu finished with 15 points, while guard Joanne Allen-Taylor had 12 points and forward Lauren Ebo had 17 points. Harmon also scored 16 points.

Ebo’s biggest role was on defense, where she once again had the unenviable job of trying to slow down Kansas State’s 6-6 center, Ayoka Lee. In the two previous meetings, Lee had a combined 30 points and 16 rebounds.

Ebo fronted Lee and the Longhorns gave her as much help as they could. Lee finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. As in the first two meetings, Lee needed help from other teammates, and she got the most from freshman guard Serena Sundell, who had 11 points. Emilee Ebert added 15 points.

But it wasn’t enough for Kansas State to overcome Texas, even though the Wildcats turned it into a two-possession game in the final 20 seconds.

In the first half, Texas was at times dominant, building a 27-15 lead. But Kansas State’s 6-0 run to close the second quarter made it a 32-27 Texas lead at halftime, and it stayed close until Matharu’s hot streak.

It was definitely a partisan crowd for Kansas State and not just because the game was an hour from Manhattan. Many Iowa State fans stuck around for the game to cheer on the Wildcats, as the Cyclones would face the winner.

Iowa State’s win over West Virginia was much closer than it should have been. The Cyclones were up by as much as 21 points, early in the third quarter, thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers. ISU scored 27 of their 41 first-half points on 3-pointers and, at one point, made 10 of their first 20 from distance.

When the bottom fell out of their shooting, the Cyclones found a way to survive with defense and the driving ability of guard Emily Ryan, who hit key shots down the stretch.

Rori Harmon Rori Harmon Audrey Warren

But the Cyclones live and die by the 3-pointers and have three quality shooters from that distance in Ryan, Lexi Donarski and Ashley Joens. All three were in double figures on Friday, with Ryan and Donarski scoring 14 points each, while Joens added 13 points and 14 rebounds.

But Texas has given Iowa State fits. In the first meeting in Ames, Iowa, on Jan. 19, the Longhorns won, 66-48. Joens and her sister, Aubrey Joens, missed that gave due to COVID-19 protocols. Lest anyone think it was a fluke, the Longhorns held the Cyclones to the same number of points — 48 — in a 73-48 win in Austin on Feb. 16.

Joens is the Cyclones’ leading scorer and rebounder, while Ryan is the team’s catalyst, leading the Cyclones in assists and has set new ISU records for steals and assists in a game. Donarski, meanwhile, is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.