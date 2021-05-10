Texas Longhorns Among 5 Top Programs In Line For Visit From QB Arch Manning

Are the Texas Longhorns in the mix for the next great Manning quarterback product? According to reports, he will be visiting Austin this summer

The Texas Longhorns are in the mix for the next great Manning quarterback, in Isidore Newman product Arch Manning, who is set to visit Austin the weekend of June 9-11.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, who is projected as the top quarterback in the 2023 class, has yet to officially name his list of top schools. However, according to a report from Steven Wiltfong of 247Sports, Manning has set four visits for the month of June alongside his Austin Trip.

Before Manning heads to Austin, he will travel to visit Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers from June 8-9, where his brother Heid (a freshman) will also accompany him.

READ MORE: QB Arch Manning To Longhorns? A LeBron-Like Impact On Texas

Following his trip to Death Valley, Manning will then head to Dallas to visit Sonny Dykes and the SMU Mustangs for one day, before making his trip to Austin to see the Longhorns.

Manning will then wrap up his visits with a trip to Tuscaloosa to see Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, before ending things in Athens, where Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will have their chance with the blue-chip quarterback.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Longhorns "Head of the Snake" Rueben Owens Steadfast In Recruitment of QB Arch Manning, 2023 Class

However, according to Manning's father, Cooper, Arch has yet to narrow down a particular list of schools and still has interest and communication from all around the country, including at LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Boston College, Stanford, Virginia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC, Duke, and North Carolina.

“I think there will be a time he wants to see Virginia (where his older sister will attend school) and North Carolina too. He’s been to LSU and he’s been to Ole Miss. We’ll figure out, hopefully, whether it be in July, go see some schools, maybe it’s in the dead period but at least you can go see some things out there. Then August boom you’re in summer practice and it gets harder. He’s been enjoying getting to know these schools from other parts of the country. You kind of knock out what’s close to you and he’s enjoyed having conversations with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford, and USC. They just kind of came on the scene in the last month or so, the last few months.”

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Legend Vince Young Sends Support To Ehlinger Family In Sincere Message

What would you think of Manning wearing burnt orange? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.