Skip to main content

Longhorn Men, Women Continue Runs in AP Top 25

While the Longhorn men didn't move after a 1-1 week, the Longhorn women nudged up the rankings

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team remained in the AP Top 25, despite a 1-1 week, while the women fell three spots after losing two games in three days to Baylor.

The Longhorn men (18-7, 7-5 in Big 12) held steady at No. 20 this week. The Longhorn women (17-6, 7-5 in Big 12) went from No. 16 last week to No. 14 this week.

The Texas men started last week with its 79-76 victory over Kansas at the Erwin Center, one that appeared to signal that Texas had figured things out offensively. But that positivity was short-lived, as the Longhorns fell to Baylor, 80-63, on the road. Texas is at Oklahoma on Tuesday and then hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

Texas (17-6, 7-5) broke a three-game losing streak with two wins last week, a 61-56 win over Texas Tech and its 78-63 win over Oklahoma, the latter of which moved the Sooners out of a first-place tie with Iowa State in the Big 12 standings. The Longhorns host Iowa State on Wednesday and then travel to West Virginia for a contest on Sunday.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2. Auburn, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 5 Purdue, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Baylor, No. 8 Providence, No. 9 Duke, No. 10 Villanova, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 12 Illinois, No. 13 UCLA, No. 14 Houston, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 17 USC, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 19 Michigan State, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 Murray State, No. 22 Wyoming, No. 23 Arkansas, No. 24 UConn and No. 25 Alabama.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17669897
Play
News

Longhorn Men, Women Continue Runs in AP Top 25

While the Longhorn men didn't move after a 1-1 week, the Longhorn women nudged up the rankings

22 seconds ago
22 seconds ago
USATSI_17683677
Play
News

Former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler Wins First PGA Tour Event

Former Longhorns Star Golfer Scottie Scheffler is now a PGA winner

23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
Aeryn-Hampton-127222956
Play
Football

Texas Lands Commitment From 2024 Prospect Aeryn Hampton

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

11 hours ago
11 hours ago

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 NC State, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Baylor, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 UConn, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No 17 Florida, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 19 Notre Dame, No. 20 BYU, No. 21 Georgia, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Virginia Tech, No. 24 North Carolina and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17669897
News

Longhorn Men, Women Continue Runs in AP Top 25

While the Longhorn men didn't move after a 1-1 week, the Longhorn women nudged up the rankings

22 seconds ago
USATSI_17683677
News

Former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler Wins First PGA Tour Event

Former Longhorns Star Golfer Scottie Scheffler is now a PGA winner

23 minutes ago
Aeryn-Hampton-127222956
Football

Texas Lands Commitment From 2024 Prospect Aeryn Hampton

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

11 hours ago
usatsi_11599627
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Longhorns in the Super Bowl — A History Lesson

A look at the best performances and all of the Texas Longhorns exes that have had the chance to play in the Super Bowl.

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_15001118
Football

Trey Hopkins Carrying Longhorns Banner into Super Bowl LVI

The former Texas offensive lineman is hoping to help Cincinnati win its first Super Bowl in franchise history

Feb 13, 2022
Joanne Allen-Taylor
News

Texas Women Blow Out No. 12 Oklahoma

The No. 12 Longhorns got a measure of revenge for their loss in Norman two weeks ago.

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17669897
Men's Basketball

Texas Outmatched By No. 10 Baylor in Waco

The Longhorns come out of a tough five-game ranked slate 3-2

Feb 12, 2022
Joanne Allen-Taylor
News

Texas Women Looking for Some 'Red River Revenge'

Texas, fresh off snapping its three-game losing streak, gets a chance to equalize its season series with Oklahoma

Feb 12, 2022