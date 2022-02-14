Longhorn Men, Women Continue Runs in AP Top 25

While the Longhorn men didn't move after a 1-1 week, the Longhorn women nudged up the rankings

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team remained in the AP Top 25, despite a 1-1 week, while the women fell three spots after losing two games in three days to Baylor.

The Longhorn men (18-7, 7-5 in Big 12) held steady at No. 20 this week. The Longhorn women (17-6, 7-5 in Big 12) went from No. 16 last week to No. 14 this week.

The Texas men started last week with its 79-76 victory over Kansas at the Erwin Center, one that appeared to signal that Texas had figured things out offensively. But that positivity was short-lived, as the Longhorns fell to Baylor, 80-63, on the road. Texas is at Oklahoma on Tuesday and then hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

Texas (17-6, 7-5) broke a three-game losing streak with two wins last week, a 61-56 win over Texas Tech and its 78-63 win over Oklahoma, the latter of which moved the Sooners out of a first-place tie with Iowa State in the Big 12 standings. The Longhorns host Iowa State on Wednesday and then travel to West Virginia for a contest on Sunday.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2. Auburn, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 5 Purdue, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Baylor, No. 8 Providence, No. 9 Duke, No. 10 Villanova, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 12 Illinois, No. 13 UCLA, No. 14 Houston, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 17 USC, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 19 Michigan State, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 Murray State, No. 22 Wyoming, No. 23 Arkansas, No. 24 UConn and No. 25 Alabama.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 NC State, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Baylor, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 UConn, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No 17 Florida, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 19 Notre Dame, No. 20 BYU, No. 21 Georgia, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Virginia Tech, No. 24 North Carolina and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast.

