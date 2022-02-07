Skip to main content

Longhorns Looking to Add Manning Mentor Cutcliffe To Staff?

The Texas Longhorns could be looking to make a major chess move in the pursuit of Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns are leaving no stone unturned in the race for 2023's top quarterback recruit, Arch Manning

On Monday, the Texas Longhorns could be looking to make a major chess move in the pursuit of Manning, with a report from 247Sports detailing their interest in adding former Duke head coach and Manning family mentor David Cutcliffe to the staff.

Cutcliffe, who is known as a quarterback-friendly offensive mind, was recently relieved of his duties in Durham after 14 seasons with the Blue Devils. 

Before his time at Duke, however, Cutcliffe was the head coach at Ole Miss from 1998 to 2004, where he was a major factor in the Rebels landing two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

Cutcliffe, who was the quarterbacks' coach for Tennessee from 1990 to 1998, was also a major reason for Super Bowl champion and former NFL MVP Peyton Manning's shocking signing with the Tennessee Volunteers in 1994.

Cutcliffe had been an assistant with the Volunteers since 1982, taking over as the team's offensive coordinator in 1993. 

Due to his name and family association, Manning was widely expected to follow his father Archie's footsteps, and choose Ole Miss. However, Cutcliffe change all of that, with Manning choosing a rival over the favored Rebels.

Cutcliffe also recruited Arch Manning's father, Cooper to Ole Miss, though his career was cut short due to spinal stenosis.

Under Cutcliffe, both Peyton and Eli became Heisman finalists and won SEC division titles, the Volunteers playing for a national title with Peyton as the starting quarterback. 

Both quarterbacks would also go on the be the No. 1 overall selections in their respective NFL drafts. 

So what would the hiring of Cutcliffe to the Horns mean for the pursuit of 2023's most prized recruit?

Texas is already one of four top contenders for his signature at the moment, alongside Alabama, Ole Miss, and Georgia. Clemson was eliminated last week. 

With Texas, in particular, Manning has a budding relationship with both Steve Sarkisian, and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, the latter of which has spent extensive time in New Orleans visiting Manning as well. 

Manning is also seeking, among other things in his recruitment, a pathway to being successful like his grandfather and his uncles at the next level. And Cutcliffe is known as one of, if not the top quarterback groomers in college football. 

Suffice it to say, with Cutcliffe on the staff, it very well could give the Longhorns the final push over the top for the youngest Manning quarterback. 

