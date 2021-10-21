Pair of Longhorns Assistants Being Considered For Washington State Vacancy?

When the Texas Longhorns hired head coach Steve Sarkisian in January of this year, he proceeded to assemble one of the top coaching staffs in the entire country.

That staff was highlighted by assistants Jeff Banks, AJ Milwee, and Kyle Flood, who came with Sarkisian from Alabama.

However, as is normally the case when you have talented assistants on the payroll, two of Sarki's top assistants are now garnering attention on the coaching carousel.

More specifically, both Banks and linebackers coach Jeff Choate have been mentioned in connection with the recent job opening at Washington State.

According to The Athletic's Chris Vannini, Choate's resume is a fit for the job due to his previous success at Montana State, though he has never coached at the Power 5 level.

Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate was Montana State’s head coach from 2016 to 2020, and the Bobcats improved each year, capped by an 11-4 record and FCS semifinal appearance in 2019. He coached Washington State’s linebackers in 2012 after six years at Boise State and later coached at Washington.

Banks, on the other hand, could be the more interesting choice, as he is considered not just one of the top assistants on the Texas staff, but in the entire country... and is compensated as such.

And as a Washington State alum, as well as being arguably the top recruiter in the country, his name makes sense in the discussion.

Other candidates mentioned in connection with the job at Washington State include former Washington coach Chris Peterson, former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorehead, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, USC Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell, as well a handful of Group of 5 head coaches.

The Washington State job became available with former head coach Nick Rolovich elected not to get a COVID-19 vaccination and was subsequently let go by athletic director Pat Chun shortly thereafter.

