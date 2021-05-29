Longhorns Baseball Fall 5-4 to Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

On Saturday, the Longhorns’ Big 12 Tournament struggles continued with a 5-4 loss to Oklahoma State, effectively ending Texas baseball’s pursuit of a Big 12 Tournament title.

The Longhorns got off to a slow start with the defense letting up one run in the first inning. After Kolby Kubichek loaded up the bases for the Cowboys in the top of the fifth, relief pitcher Jared Southard came in and allowed Oklahoma State to take three runs and clinch a 4-2 lead.

Shortly after, the game evened out when a bunt by Mike Antico put runners on 1st and 3rd. Then, an OSU error drove Dylan Campbell home, and an RBI groundout by Silas Ardoin sent Antico home to tie it up 4-4.

In the top of the 9th, Texas closer Aaron Nixon loaded up the bases for Oklahoma State, then walked in the go-ahead run, giving the Cowboys a 5-4 lead that Texas could not overtake.

Offense has been a strength for Texas all season, yet the Longhorns struggled with hitting during all four games of the Big 12 tournament.

The Longhorns totaled only 21 hits in four games, amounting to just 12 runs.

In each of their four games, the Longhorns were bailed out by pitching. Without strong outings on the mound from Ty Madden, Tristan Stevens, Pete Hanson, and Kolby Kubichek, the result this week could have been much worse.

If the Longhorns want to stand a chance of competing in the NCAA tournament, they will have to regain their magic from previous weeks.

Now, Texas will refresh and reassess as they prepare for the NCAA Baseball Austin Regionals which begin on June 4. On Monday, the Longhorns will find out which opponents they will face at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

