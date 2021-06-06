Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Baseball: How To Watch Texas' Austin Regional Final Matchup VS Fairfield

The Texas Longhorns will face off against the winner of Sunday afternoon's matchup between Arizona State Sun Devils and the Fairfield in the Austin Regional final on Sunday night.
Author:
Publish date:

Coming off of a 10-3 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns will take the field against the winner of an afternoon matchup between the Sun Devils and the Fairfield Stags in the finals of the Austin Regionals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday night.

The Stags will have to defeat the Longhorns twice to advance to the Super Regionals.

READ MORE: Longhorns Cruise To 2-0 Start In Austin Regional With 10-3 Win Over Arizona State

Texas, who is now 2-0 in Austin Regional play, will advance to the Super Regional round with a win on either Sunday night, or Monday afternoon. 

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns Sunday matchup:

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Texas (44-15, 17-7) vs. Fairfield (38-4, 33-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, June 6 2021 at 8 p.m. CT 

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, Texas

TV/Streaming: ESPNU/Watch ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Statbroadcast.com 

CONTINUE READING: Early Walks Allow Texas To Walk To Austin Regional Final

Will do you think of Texas' College World Series chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

USATSI_16168371
