Longhorns Baseball: How To Watch Texas' Friday Night Big 12  Tournament Matchup

The Texas Longhorns will face off against the loser of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers matchup on Friday night

Coming off of a win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday afternoon that helped keep them alive in the Big 12 Baseball tournament, the Texas Longhorns will take the field against the loser of the matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday.

The No. 8 seeded Mountaineers earned the matchup with Oklahoma State by taking down the Longhorns on Wednesday in their second game of the tournament at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Longhorns Baseball Stays Alive In Big 12 Tournament With 4-1 Win Over Oklahoma

Texas, who defeated Oklahoma 4-1 on Thursday thanks to a big game from Douglas Hodo, must win in order to stay alive in the tournament.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns Friday night matchup:

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. West Virginia Mountaineers/Oklahoma State Cowboys

Current Records: Texas (41-14, 17-7) vs. West Virginia (25-25, 8-16)/Oklahoma State (33-16-1, 12-12)

Date/Time: Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT (tentative)

Where: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV/Streaming: ESPN+/Big12Now

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Big12.Statbroadcast.com

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Baseball Coach Pierce, Multiple Players, Earn Post Season Honors

Will do you think of Texas' Big 12 Tournament chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook