Longhorns Baseball: How To Watch Texas' Saturday Big 12 Tournament Matchup With Oklahoma State
Coming off of a win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday night that helped keep them alive in the Big 12 Baseball tournament, the Texas Longhorns will take the field against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon
The No. 4 seeded Cowboys earned the matchup with the Horns by taking down the Mountaineers earlier on Friday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Tuesday.
Texas, who defeated West Virginia 3-2 on Friday thanks to a big game from pitcher Pete Hansen, and some timely hitting, will have to take down Oklahoma State twice to advance to the tournament final.
In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns Saturday matchup:
Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Current Records: Texas (42-14, 17-7) vs. Oklahoma State (34-16-1, 12-12)
Date/Time: Saturday, May 29 at 12:30 p.m. CT
Where: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
TV/Streaming: ESPN+/Big12 Now
Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM
Live stats: Big12.Statbroadcast.com
