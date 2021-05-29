Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Baseball: How To Watch Texas' Saturday Big 12 Tournament Matchup With Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns will face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Saturday
Coming off of a win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday night that helped keep them alive in the Big 12 Baseball tournament, the Texas Longhorns will take the field against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon

The No. 4 seeded Cowboys earned the matchup with the Horns by taking down the Mountaineers earlier on Friday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Longhorns Advance In Big 12 Tournament With 3-2 Win Over West Virginia

Texas, who defeated West Virginia 3-2 on Friday thanks to a big game from pitcher Pete Hansen, and some timely hitting, will have to take down Oklahoma State twice to advance to the tournament final.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns Saturday matchup:

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Current Records: Texas (42-14, 17-7) vs. Oklahoma State (34-16-1, 12-12)

Date/Time: Saturday, May 29 at 12:30 p.m. CT

Where: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV/Streaming: ESPN+/Big12 Now

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Big12.Statbroadcast.com 

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Baseball Coach Pierce, Multiple Players, Earn Post Season Honors

Will do you think of Texas' Big 12 Tournament chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

