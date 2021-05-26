Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Baseball: How To Watch Texas vs West Virginia In Big 12 Tournament Opener

The Texas Longhorns face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in their Big 12 Tournament opener on Wednesday, looking for their sixth tournament title
Author:
Publish date:

Coming off of a series win over the West Virginia Mountaineers last weekend that helped earn them a share of the Big 12 regular-season title, the Texas Longhorns will take the field against for their first Big 12 tournament matchup on Wednesday, against that very same Mountaineer team.

The No. 8 seeded Mountaineers earned the matchup with the No. 1 seeded Longhorns after taking down the Kansas Jayhawks 8-7  at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Longhorns Baseball Coach Pierce, Multiple Players, Earn Post Season Honors

Texas, who has now won six of their last eight games, including the series, wins over West Virginia and the No. 2 seeded TCU Horned Frogs, will be looking for their sixth Big 12 Tournament title in school history, with the last one coming in 2015.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday afternoon:

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Texas (40-13, 17-7) vs. West Virginia (24-25, 8-16)

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 26 at 4 p.m. CT

Where: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV/Streaming: ESPN+/ESPNU

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Big12.Statbroadcast.com 

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Kai Jones, Greg Brown in latest ESPN.com NBA Mock Draft

Will do you think of Texas' Big 12 Tournament chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

