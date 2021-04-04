NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Basketball Tracker: Second Signee Requests NLI Release

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to reform its roster under Chris Beard
Author:
Publish date:

With Shaka Smart gone, and Chris Beard now officially introduced as the new Texas Longhorns head basketball coach, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of roster turnover, staff hires, and recruiting interest

Under new head coach Chris Beard, the Longhorns recruiting momentum will need to hit the ground running, and attempt to salvage what is left of an already decimated roster. 

READ MORE: Beard Adds Another Talented Assistant to New Texas Longhorns Staff

READ MORE: Expectation and Urgency: Chris Beard to Bring Both to Texas Longhorns

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest basketball updates below:

APRIL 4, 8 AM UPDATE: The recruiting fall out from the exit of Shaka Smart continued for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday evening, when talented forward David Joplin asked for a release from his letter of intent. 

“After a lot of discussion with my family I have decided to request a release from my letter of intent with the University of Texas Men’s Basketball team,” Joplin tweeted.

Joplin is the second Longhorn signee to ask for his release, following the same request from IMG Academy guard Tamar Bates on March 29th. 

Following the exits of Joplin and Bates, the Longhorns 2021 recruiting class is down to just two players, in combo guard Emarion Ellis, and forward Keeyan Itejere.

APRIL 3, 6 PM UPDATE: Former Texas Longhorns forward Royce Hamm Jr. has officially found a new home after entering the transfer portal on March 23rd, selecting UNLV as his school of choice. 

Disgruntled at his lack of playing time under former head coach Shaka Smart, Hamm's search for an increased playing time and a bigger role now takes him to the Group of Five, where the Rebels went 12-15 and finished sixth in the Mountain West Conference.

Hamm Jr. averaged 1.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and averaged 52.8-percent from the floor for the Longhorns this past season. 

APRIL 2, 1 PM UPDATE: After cutting his list of top schools down to just five, elite frontcourt prospect Charles Bediako has added the Longhorns to his finalists, alongside a quartet of elite programs. 

The 6-foot-11 215-pound big from IMG Academy is one of the top players at his position in the country and is known for his elite wingspan and his abilities as a shot-blocker and rebounder. Bediako also has skills in the paint but will need to improve in that area as he develops. 

Bediako also listed Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, and Duke in his top-five, but is thought to be leaning Alabama at this point. 

CONTINUE READING: Coach Cash: Does Money Buy Longhorns Happiness?

How do you feel about the state of the Longhorns program? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_15445806
News

Longhorns Basketball Tracker: Second Signee Requests NLI Release

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to reform its roster under Chris Beard

USATSI_14063340
News

Texas Sweeps Kansas in Needed Series Win

The Longhorns just swept the Kansas Jayhawks. What does that mean for Texas?

spieth blue
News

Longhorns Ex Jordan Spieth Tied for Lead At Texas Open

Former Texas golfer Jordan Spieth is seeking his first victory in nearly four years in advance of The Masters next week

Screen Shot 2021-04-03 at 5.02.04 PM
News

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 LB Sets Official Visit To Longhorns This Summer

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

IMG_2034 copy
News

Done Deal: Coach Beard $35 Million Longhorns Contract Details

The Texas Longhorns lock up their new head coach, Chris Beard, to a 7-year, $35 million deal

GettyImages-1296751099
News

Expectation and Urgency: Chris Beard to Bring Both to Texas Longhorns

Chris Beard now hopes to bring a winning factor to the Longhorns permanently.

USATSI_10487793
News

Beard Adds Another Talented Assistant to New Texas Longhorns Staff

New Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard has brought another coveted assistant with him to Austin

beard sark
News

Coach Cash: Does Money Buy Texas Longhorns Happiness?

All-over-Texas Sports Notebook on Sark and the 'right thing' regarding 'The Eyes,' the basketball problems and whether Longhorns money is going to buy happiness