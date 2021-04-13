NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Basketball Tracker: Starting Guard Andrew Jones Announces Return To Program

Texas Longhorns Basketball tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to reform its roster under Chris Beard
Author:
Publish date:

With Shaka Smart gone, and Chris Beard now officially introduced as the new Texas Longhorns head basketball coach, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of roster turnover, staff hires, and recruiting interest

Under new head coach Chris Beard, the Longhorns recruiting momentum will need to hit the ground running, and attempt to salvage what is left of an already decimated roster. 

READ MORE: Beard Adds Another Talented Assistant to New Texas Longhorns Staff

READ MORE: Expectation and Urgency: Chris Beard to Bring Both to Texas Longhorns

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest basketball updates below:

APRIL 13, 2:45 PM UPDATE: New Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard got even more good news on Tuesday afternoon, when starting guard Andrew Jones announced his return to the program for the 2021-22 season. 

Jones made his announcement via his Twitter account, just minutes after the commitment of Kentucky Transfer guard Devin Askew committed to the Longhorns. 

Jones has had a bumpy road in Austin, after being diagnosed with Leukemia in January of 2018, finishing his treatment in chemotherapy treatment in August of that year, and then requiring offseason surgery in the summer of 2018-19 to repair a hip injury.

Last season, however, Jones was finally able to find his stride with the Horns once again, finishing the season as the team's leader in scoring at 14.6 points per game, as well as the team's third-leading assist man with 2.3 assists per game.

Jones also shot 40.8-percent from the floor and 33.8-percent from three in his redshirt junior season.

Earlier in the day senior guard, Jase Febres, also announced his return to the program, giving the Longhorns another sharpshooter and defender on the outside. 

APRIL 13, 8:40 AM UPDATE: Texas Longhorns senior guard Jase Febres announced his intentions to return for one final season in Austin on Monday night, marking the first win for Chris Beard in terms of roster turnover. 

Feres announced his decision on Instagram and will be using the COVID-19 eligibility rule to extend his playing career. 

Last season, the senior averaged 5.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game for the Longhorns, making just 13 appearances. 

With the losses Texas has suffered throughout the roster, however, Febres is likely to see his role increase to what it was in the previous two seasons under Shaka Smart, where he played an average of 30.4 minutes per game in 2019 and 27.1 minutes per game in 2018.

In those two seasons, Frebres averaged 9.1 points per game and shot 37.3-percent from three. 

APRIL 9, NOON UPDATE: Texas Longhorns sophomore guard Donovan Williams has become the latest Longhorn to transfer from the 40 Acres, pledging his commitment to the University of Nevada Las Vegas on Friday. 

Williams is the second Longhorn to pick the Rebels as his destination, after senior Royce Hamm committed to the Rebels on April 3. 

A coveted recruit coming out of Houston Texas in the 2019 recruiting class, Williams never found his footing under former head coach Shaka Smart, averaging just 3.3 points over 41 appearances and just one start in two seasons with the Longhorns.

Williams' best game of the season came in the Longhorns 80-79 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Austin on January 26, when he scored 11 points on 5-10 shooting in 20 minutes of action. 

APRIL 7, 8:45 AM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns lost another member of the 2020-21 roster on Tuesday, when junior forward Kamaka Hepa entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a grad transfer.  

A former Gatorade Player of the Year for two different states (Alaska and Oregon), Hepa was one of the key team leaders for the Longhorns but never found his footing under Shaka Smart on the floor, averaging just 2.9 points and one rebound 6.4 minutes per game. 

Hepa's time on the floor actually decreased every year during his time in Austin, playing 28 games his freshman season, 23 games his sophomore season, and just nine this past season.

Hepa's best game of the year came in the Longhorns 82-67 win over Kansas State on January 16, when he stepped for a COVID-affected Texas roster, and scored 15 points in 26 minutes on 5-of-9 shooting. 

APRIL 4, 8 AM UPDATE: The recruiting fall out from the exit of Shaka Smart continued for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday evening, when talented forward David Joplin asked for a release from his letter of intent. 

“After a lot of discussion with my family I have decided to request a release from my letter of intent with the University of Texas Men’s Basketball team,” Joplin tweeted.

Joplin is the second Longhorn signee to ask for his release, following the same request from IMG Academy guard Tamar Bates on March 29th. 

Following the exits of Joplin and Bates, the Longhorns 2021 recruiting class is down to just two players, in combo guard Emarion Ellis, and forward Keeyan Itejere.

APRIL 3, 6 PM UPDATE: Former Texas Longhorns forward Royce Hamm Jr. has officially found a new home after entering the transfer portal on March 23rd, selecting UNLV as his school of choice. 

Disgruntled at his lack of playing time under former head coach Shaka Smart, Hamm's search for an increased playing time and a bigger role now takes him to the Group of Five, where the Rebels went 12-15 and finished sixth in the Mountain West Conference.

Hamm Jr. averaged 1.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and averaged 52.8-percent from the floor for the Longhorns this past season. 

APRIL 2, 1 PM UPDATE: After cutting his list of top schools down to just five, elite frontcourt prospect Charles Bediako has added the Longhorns to his finalists, alongside a quartet of elite programs. 

The 6-foot-11 215-pound big from IMG Academy is one of the top players at his position in the country and is known for his elite wingspan and his abilities as a shot-blocker and rebounder. Bediako also has skills in the paint but will need to improve in that area as he develops. 

Bediako also listed Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, and Duke in his top-five, but is thought to be leaning Alabama at this point. 

CONTINUE READING: Coach Cash: Does Money Buy Longhorns Happiness?

How do you feel about the state of the Longhorns program? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

IMG_2034 copy
News

Chris Beard Names John Reilly As Longhorns Strength and Conditioning Coach

The University of Texas men's basketball team has found its new strength and conditioning coach, in former Texas Tech strength coach John Reilly.

USATSI_15768342
News

Longhorns Basketball Tracker: Starting Guard Andrew Jones Announces Return To Program

Texas Longhorns Basketball tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to reform its roster under Chris Beard

USATSI_15682552
News

Longhorns Land Commitment From Talented Kentucky Transfer Devin Askew

Chris Beard has landed a talented commitment in the transfer market on Tuesday, in former Kentucky guard Devin Askew

ellis.0
News

Longhorns 2021 Signee Emarion Ellis Follows Shaka Smart To Marquette

The Texas Longhorns have lost yet another 2021 signee following the exit of Shaka Smart, in point guard Emarion Ellis

GettyImages-1312005155
News

"Road Ahead Still Significant" For Jordan Spieth Despite Top-3 Finish At Masters

After a valiant 72-hole effort at Augusta National, former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth still has a long journey ahead to get where he wants to be

E2D39521_581B_4930_A5DC_204018A36132
News

Longhorns Baseball Sweeps Kansas State, Extends Winning Streak to Eight

The Texas Longhorns baseball team just finished a sweep against the Kansas State Wildcats. The implications could mean a lot for Omaha.

GettyImages-1312015161
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns-ex Jordan Spieth Claims Fifth Top-5 Finish At Masters

Despite a rough start, Spieth finished with a final-round 70, but finished out of contention for his second green jacket

GettyImages-1312008841
News

Masters Sunday Tracker: Spieth Now T-2 After Fourth Birdie In Six Holes

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's briggest prize