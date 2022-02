Report: Former Baylor Coach Art Briles Returning To College Ranks?

Former Baylor coach Art Briles has been the subject of controversy for years since his departure from the program. Could he now he headed back to the college ranks?

According to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com, Briles is being considered for the offensive coordinator position at Grambling State. As of this time, no deal has been made between the two parties, but the school hopes to make it official in the coming days.

Briles, 66, last coached in 2020 at Mount Vernon (Texas) High School. His team reached the Class 3A Division I semifinals, but he resigned shortly after the season's conclusion.

Should Briles be hired, it would mark the first time that he has coached at the college level since his departure from Baylor. Briles was fired following a massive sexual assault scandal in 2016, in which one lawsuit stated that were 52 rapes committed by at least 31 different Baylor football players between 2011 and 2014 under Briles’ watch.

Prior to his success at Baylor, Briles was named Houston's head coach in 2003. He posted a 34-28 record, helping the Cougars win the Conference USA title in 2006.

During his eight seasons at Baylor, Briles posted a 65-37 record and went 3-3 in bowl games. Under Briles' watch, the Bears finished with 10-plus wins on four different occasions. Baylor also finished ranked in the AP's top 25 four times as well. Baylor won two Big 12 Championships under Briles' watch.

Following the firing of Matt Wells, Texas Tech was reportedly interested in hiring Briles but ultimately elected to hire Baylor associate coach Joey McGuire instead. Briles has also coached in the Italian Football League and was hired to coach the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League before the backlash of criticism and pressure from league officials reversed the decision.

Grambling recently hired former NFL head coach Hue Jackson to its opening following his lone season as Tennessee State's offensive coordinator. During his time with Cleveland Browns and now-Las Vegas Raiders, Jackson posted an overall record of 11-46-1.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.