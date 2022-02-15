Dave Aranda could be in place to run the Big 12 for years to come

Texas might be headed to the SEC in the coming years, but Steve Sarkisian still is hopeful to win a Big 12 title before the departure. That might be challenging with Dave Aranda sitting at Baylor for the foreseeable future.

Baylor and Aranda agreed to terms on an extension that will keep him in Waco through the 2029 season. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and later confirmed by the school.

“I am incredibly grateful for Dave’s outstanding leadership of our football program and student-athletes through his commitment to Preparing Champions for Life,” Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in a statement. “Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program both on and off the field.”

Hired in place of Matt Rhule following the 2019 campaign, Aranda, 45, finished 2-7 in a COVID-19 2020 season. One year later, he led the Bears to a 12-2 record with a Big 12 title and a Sugar Bowl victory over No. 7 Ole Miss.

For his efforts, Aranda was named the 2021 George Munger Coach of the Year and he also received Big 12 Coach of the Year honors from the Associated Press.

”My family and I are truly appreciative of the tremendous support we have received from Mack, President Livingstone, and the entire Waco community,” Aranda said in a statement. “We are both incredibly grateful and proud to call Baylor our home. I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started on and off the field in the years to come.”

A member of the 2019 LSU national championship staff, Aranda put an emphasis of fixing the Bears' defense last season. With the help of names such as linebacker Terrell Bernard, defensive back Jalen Pitre, and safety J.T. Woods, Baylor finished in the Big 12 third in total defense (347.6), second in run defense (116.8 yards per game) and second and in scoring defense (19.2 points per game).

Under Aranda's direction, Baylor is 14-9 in two seasons. The Bears finished ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.

Baylor will open the year at home against Albany on Sept. 3. The Bears will travel to face Texas in Austin on Nov. 26 in the regular-season finale.

